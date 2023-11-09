Jordyn Brooks and DK Metcalf miss Thursday practice

The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track after being pushed all over the field by the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-3 drubbing in Week 10. In addition to the on field defeat in Baltimore, the Ravens left the Hawks battered and bruised, with a half dozen players sitting out of practice Wednesday due to injury.

As tends to be the case, the injury report shortened Thursday, but a pair of potentially key players did sit out practice due to injury ahead of the matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Seahawks injury report a bit smaller today. Assuming that's just the typical rest for Metcalf. DeeJay Dallas up to limited status following his shoulder injury Sunday: pic.twitter.com/MLpAZlhKQb — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2023

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Jordyn Brooks missed practice for the second day in a row with a hamstring injury, something that could prove significant against the Commanders Sunday. If Brooks is unable to play due to injury, the Seahawks could turn to either Devin Bush or Jon Rhattigan.

Over on the offensive side of the ball, it was wide receiver DK Metcalf sitting out with a hip injury, while several offensive players who did not participate on Wednesday returned to practice, including Ken Walker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Colby Parkinson and DeeJay Dallas.

As always, the Friday injury report will be key, and in particular seeing whether Brooks or Metcalf practice ahead of a matchup that will could carry significant playoff implications in the NFC.