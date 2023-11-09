2023 NFL Season, Week 10: Seahawks take on Commanders in pivotal home game

The Seahawks look to bounce back from a terrible loss against a Commanders team not too far behind in the playoff hunt.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) got hit with a barrage of uppercuts to the jaw by the Baltimore Ravens, who thumped them 37-3 in one of the worst losses in Pete Carroll’s tenure with the team. Alas, it’s still just one loss, and the Seahawks have a chance to right the ship at home against the Washington Commanders (4-5).

While Seattle is still above .500, the recent struggles of Geno Smith and the offense has raised questions about this team’s ceiling. The stout-looking run defense we’ve seen through the early part of the season has collapsed over the past few weeks, perhaps not coincidentally in the absence of Uchenna Nwosu.

The Commanders started out 2-0 but have since lost five of seven. They have pushed the Philadelphia Eagles in both meetings, yet were blown out by the Chicago Bears. Last week they picked up a road win over the hapless New England Patriots to give themselves some hope of still being in the playoff chase. Sam Howell has been sacked over 40 times already, but only four of them have come within the past two games. Is it possible the Commanders offense is turning a corner? They might need that, because their defense is 30th in points allowed and just traded away both Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

One nugget here: Seattle has never won a regular season home game over the Commanders at Lumen Field. The Seahawks won two playoff games in the 2005 and 2007 seasons, but in the regular season they are 0-4 lifetime. Now would be a good time to snap that streak!

What’s at stake?

The Seahawks can move back into top spot in the NFC West with a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Losing would lower their chances of not only winning the division, but making the postseason. The Commanders, who still have a fairly difficult schedule to maneuver the rest of the way, would most likely be thinking about the offseason with a defeat in Seattle.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 6-point favorite with the over/under currently at 45.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Commanders airs live on FOX at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, November 12, with commentary from Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Commanders game coverage.