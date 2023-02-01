Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales gets second interview with Ravens

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing, with a number of noteworthy moves reported Tuesday. From the sounds of it, the Seattle Seahawks could potentially lose one of their position coaches to a coordinator position. Dave Canales, who served as the Quarterbacks coach in 2022, is reportedly set for a second interview with the Baltimore Ravens regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position, per Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ QB Dave Canales is getting a second interview for the Ravens’ OC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Obviously, Schefter’s tweet has a significant typo, as Canales never played quarterback for the Seahawks. However, his possible departure is still quite significant; since leaving USC for the NFL in 2010, he has become the longest tenured member of Pete Carroll’s coaching staff. During this time, he has held a number of different positions, primarily as the wide receivers coach from 2010-2017. Most recently, however, he has served as the passing game coordinator in 2020-21, as well as the above mentioned quarterbacks coach.

The Ravens are looking to replace Greg Roman, who has been with the team since 2017. He stepped down following the loss by the Ravens in the Wild Card round, according to the team website. I mostly recall Roman as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers during the Harbaugh-era of the early 2010s. If Dave Canales does end up replacing him, it would be his first time as an Offensive Coordinator in the NFL (or NCAA). During his tenure as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, Seahawks’ passers have ranked in the top 10 in DVOA twice (2019, 2022). The successful transition from Russell Wilson and Geno Smith clearly reflects well on his tenure with the team.