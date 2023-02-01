Once-retired Tom Brady announces retirement again ‘for good’

One year after seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement, the 45-year-old has called it a career again.

Brady revealed his decision via Twitter in a video you can watch below.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and then added one more for good measure in his first of three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I’m not wasting any more ink on remembering Brady’s career and sharing all of the billion record and other accolades he has because everyone already did this last year and then he unretired. I’d like to think that this has the feeling of being an actual permanent retirement and 2023-24 will be the first time this century that Tom Brady is not on an NFL roster.

This retirement decision is easily the most important and notable thing Tom Brady has ever done on February 1st. Yup. Even over the Patriots’ win over the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 38. Definitely the number one thing on this particular day.