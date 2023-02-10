Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Here comes Super Bowl Sunday! Want to make it a little more interesting with friends while cheering on the mighty Philadelphia Eagles? Prop bets!

DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds and predictions for all those nooks and crannies of the game - the yards, touches, and other quirks to keep you engaged.

This is an especially fun post for me, as a former NCAA runner, we weren’t allowed to wager anything of monetary value on anything connected to a major sport or risk losing eligibility, so our coach used to print prop bet sheets that we’d use for gambling things like bragging rights and pushups.

Here’s some of my favorites this weekend:

Total Pass + Rush yards - Patrick Mahomes at 317.5 is a decent under. He hit 334 combined against the Cincinnati Bengals, and whether an extra week of ankle healing makes a difference or not, that was a fine defense but it was no Philadelphia. I think they’ll have to go run game to offset some of the brutal pass rush and limited mobility, and that should keep him from extravagant numbers.

First to 20 rushing yards - The order is Miles Sanders, Isiah Pacheco, Jalen Hurts, and a huge drop to fourth. Sanders at +165 is the favorite, and the only question is whether he grinds out 20 first or Jalen Hurts busts a blitz or something for a big gain first. If you think the KC defense gets squirrely and makes a mistake, go with Hurts. If you think everyone stays sound, Sanders is indeed the play.

Color of Gatorade - These things matter. You might not know this, but the Seattle Seahawks weren’t as unique as we were led to believe during that Super Bowl run - they chose the second most common color of Gatorade to bless Pete Carroll.

If you don’t believe me, the prop is for yellow at +165 and orange at +300, which represent the current market lean towards the Eagles to win this one.

I say go crazy and take the +750 for water, but it’s not my money.

Will there be a Flea Flicker? Yes for +210, No for -280. Bet the yes because it’s Philly, because the flea flicker is a great play, and because money.

Thanks for checking in! DraftKings has tons of these and there’s plenty more on the spectrum of required football knowledge, from none to massive. Always remember to cheer responsibly and have a great time.