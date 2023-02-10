Lots to get to! Our Seattle Seahawks garner a few more notable accolades; Kenneth Walker “wins” (?) Rookie of the Year; Is Brock Purdy truly an upgrade for the 49ers? Plus, Super Bowl previews. Who’s watching?

Seahawks News

I find myself completely uninterested in the Super Bowl - Seaside Joe

And Frank Clark's potential record, the death of podcasts, and Mia Goth: Seaside Joe 1438

From 7-year sub to Pro Bowl, Seahawks playoffs, Geno Smith NFL comeback player of the year - Tacoma News Tribune

The formerly forgotten 32-year-old quarterback who replaced Russell Wilson for the 2022 season wins the award at NFL Honors.

NFL mock draft roundup: Defense a must for Seahawks but what about center? - The Seattle Times

Last week's Senior Bowl marked the first big event of the 2023 NFL “draft season.” Senior Bowl week is typically followed by a whole new round of mock drafts which tend to reflect some shifting of the perception of some draft pick — good and bad — based on what happened in Mobile, Alabama. Which makes it a good time for another roundup of what some of the latest mocks are saying about what the Seahawks may do with their first two picks — which are five (from Denver via the Russell Wilson trade) and 20 (their own).

The Seahawks should be ready if Michael Mayer lasts « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m a little bit surprised that Notre Dame star Michael Mayer is getting a lukewarm review in the media.

Seattle Sports announces The John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports announces The John Schneider Show with the Seahawks GM, which will air every Thursday at 4 p.m. through Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Seahawks salary cap: Potential roster cuts (Shelby Harris?), other ways to add space - The Athletic

It's hard to picture Seattle moving on from Jamal Adams just yet, but there could be a major shakeup elsewhere on defense.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Physical limitations held Austin Blythe back as a run blocker in his first season with the Seattle Seahawks, but he provided invaluable leadership and knowledge of the offensive scheme to a young offensive line. Did he do enough to earn a second contract?

Seattle Seahawks' Ken Walker Got Most 1st-Place Votes Despite Loss in Offensive Rookie of Year Race - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Based on the voting, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III appeared the most deserving to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFC West News

49ers news: How Brock Purdy earned the respect of his teammates long before becoming the starter - Niners Nation

Jordan spoke with George Kittle and Fred Warner, who shared specific moments when they knew Purdy was the real deal

Brock Purdy Proved That the 49ers Needed a Quarterback Upgrade - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

In his limited eight game action, Brock Purdy was able to prove why the 49ers were always in need of an upgrade at quarterback.

Exclusive Interview With Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Thanks to our friends at Pepsi, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was able to sit down with All Cardinals for an exclusive interview.

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray’s Will Power and His Red Badge of Courage - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray is taking a lot hits these days.

One of the more recent ones came from Terry Bradshaw, who has been talking and acting like he’s Sean Payton’s new best friend.

Bradshaw claimed that...

Rams legend Torry Holt up for Hall of Fame: Is this finally his year? - Turf Show Times

Holt has been a HOF finalist four-consecutive years

Los Angeles Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth Has Gloomy Prediction in 'Tough Situation' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Rams look to rebound from a disappointing season, Andrew Whitworth discussed their future outlook.

Around The NFL

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl LVII Preview | Football Outsiders

Our stat-heavy analysis of a very close Super Bowl matchup looks at everything from performance against the blitz to cornerback coverage stats to trends in the running game.

Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals - Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins weighed in on speculation about his future amid growing trade rumors.

2023 NFL Honors: Who won the league's biggest awards? - ESPN.com

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP. Here's a look at Thursday's winners.

Super Bowl Preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles Potential X-Factors & Derek Carr's Best Landing Spot - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab gather at the site of the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona to discuss NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's latest comments on officiating, whether or not Derek Carr is a fit for the Saints, the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator and to preview the biggest x-factors for the Eagles and Chiefs this Sunday.

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group? - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Meet the nine newest members - ESPN.com

A mix of modern-era candidates along with players and coaches who have waited more than a decade comprise this year's Hall of Fame inductees.

NFL Honors 2023: Our staff makes its picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookies of the Year and more - The Athletic

Our staffers make their picks — from among the actual finalists — for each of the major awards to be handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony.

CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to surround QB Dak Prescott with weapons to take next step in playoffs - NFL.com

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Wednesday that he thinks that the Cowboys need to "surround" quarterback Dak Prescott with more offensive weapons in order for Dallas to overcome their postseason hurdle.

Ranking coaches with multiple Super Bowl wins: Here's where Andy Reid will rank if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII - CBSSports.com

Reid will join a select group of iconic coaches