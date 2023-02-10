SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans reveal which quarterback they would like to draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Seahawks fans have voted, and it looks as if there’s a reasonably clear winner for which quarterback they would like to draft IF Seattle takes at quarterback. We did not specify that it had to be the 5th overall pick or even a Round 1 selection, but the winner who could be available at #5 is none other than Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. It was a real close vote for 2nd.

Hendon Hooker is the only QB not projected to go in Round 1 who populates this list, coming in at 14% and surprisingly over Bryce Young.

Now we did have several national questions related to the Super Bowl but I’m going to focus on the food ones. It looks as if respondents nationwide wouldn’t mind getting rid of the jalapeno poppers from the big game menu. Shame on the 19% of you had potato skins that high up the list.

Kansas City is known for its BBQ and it looks as if there are a lot of burnt ends fans out there!

Philadelphia has the cheesesteak sandwich as its staple and evidently roasted pork sandwich never had a chance. Personally I’m down with cheesesteak if it’s actual melted cheese and not that awful cheese whiz you squeeze out of a bottle.

Damn. Now I’m hungry. I’m going to wrap up this post now.