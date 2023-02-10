Listen: Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas talks to Field Gulls, gives his Super Bowl pick

It is Super Bowl weekend in Arizona, and Seattle Seahawks running back and punt returner DeeJay Dallas is in Glendale for the big game. Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens had the chance to speak to the third-year running back out of the University of Miami, and there was plenty to talk about!

**Who does he like in this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles?

**How far away are the Seahawks from playing in the next one?

**His thoughts on his running mate Kenneth Walker III finishing 2nd in Rookie Of The Year voting?

**When did he know Geno Smith was going to be this good? (Spoiler alert - it was prior to last year)

**What’s next in his personal development as a player?

**Who are HIS favorite current NFL running backs? The answer(s) may surprise you.