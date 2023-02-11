Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.

Seahawks News

The Joe-ny Awards: Seahawks Offensive, Defensive, Special Teams players of the year - Seaside Joe

Who were the MVPs in Seattle: Seaside Joe 1439

Super Bowl 57: A test of opposite ways with quarterback contracts. Seahawks are watching - The News Tribune

Patrick Mahomes is trying to become the first QB since Steve Young in 1994 to win it all taking more than 13% of the salary cap.

Geno Smith for $40m? How about Ge-NO! « Seahawks Draft Blog

I was listening to 710 Seattle Sports yesterday and a clip was played featuring Dave Wyman discussing Geno Smith’s contract situation:

Huard: Why Seahawks CB Woolen didn't win Defensive Rookie of the Year - Seattle Sports

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen finished 3rd in Defensive Rookie of the Year while leading the NFL in picks. Brock Huard explains why he didn't win.

Even after Smith's Pro Bowl season, Seahawks face big questions at QB - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith's 2022 season surprised many outside the Seahawks organization, but few in it. But questions remain about Smith and the QB room.

Seahawks’ Geno Smith wins Comeback Player; Ken Walker, Tariq Woolen miss out on ROY - The Athletic

Smith capped a dream season with some hardware Thursday night, and Seattle's star rookies came up just short of their own trophies.

DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: 'It's Gonna Get Scary' For Seattle Seahawks Opponents in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After surprising everyone outside of their own building with a playoff berth last season, DeeJay Dallas believes the Seattle Seahawks have only kick-started their journey back to Super Bowl contention and has lofty aspirations for the team moving forward.

NFC West News

49ers news: Deebo Samuel and George Kittle detail why Kyle Shanahan’s direct approach is well received by his players - Niners Nation

Shanahan’s no-nonsense approach works

How Nick Bosa Benefits From the 49ers Dragging out his Extension - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers always drag their contract extensions with players late into the offseason, which is actually a huge benefit to Nick Bosa.

Sean McVay's Tree: Rams New Coach Mike LaFleur Reveals Why He Left New York Jets for Los Angeles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"It was a pretty simply decision," said newly hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur of leaving the New York Jets and accepting Rams coach Sean McVay's job offer.

Rams Draft 2023: LA can’t make this mistake again when picking players - Turf Show Times

LA needs help on the offensive line, but need to pick best player available

Cardinals coaching updates; Senior Bowl standouts - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday before the Super Bowl one and all.

Jess and I have another great show for you, this time a little bonus with my cohost from The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast, Justin Higdon as...

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl - NFL.com

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Unveils What He Wants in Next Head Coach - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker would run through a wall for any of his teammates. He wants that same energy in a head coach.

Opinon: Arizona Cardinals' Top Possible Head Coach is Shane Steichen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals must find a way to interview Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII.

Around The NFL

Diontae Johnson responds to report he punched Mitch Trubisky - Larry Brown Sports

Diontae Johnson responded to the report that he punched Mitch Trubisky in the face during an altercation between them.

Lance Bass, Jimmy Johnson, and Other Super Bowl Legends | Football Outsiders

Mike Tanier crosses paths with Lance Bass, Damar Hamlin, Jimmy Johnson, and others

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - NFL.com

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

The more Sean Payton talks, the more it sounds like the Broncos have a significant makeover coming - Yahoo Sports

The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.

Is Patrick Mahomes already the best QB ever? It's not really a wild notion anymore - Yahoo Sports

Longevity is the key argument against Mahomes' all-time status — and it's doing some heavy lifting given the 27-year-old's incredible play and achievements.

Super Bowl comps: Why the Chiefs stand apart, who Eagles can learn from - The Athletic

Even as the numbers align in some ways, one 2022 move by Kansas City makes it an outlier, but not in a bad way.

Seven NFL moves that didn't pan out in 2022 ... but we STILL applaud them - NFL.com

Von Miller's first season with the Buffalo Bills ended too soon. The signing is one of seven significant moves that Marc Sessler still loves, even though they didn't pan out in the 2022 NFL season.

2023 Super Bowl expert picks: Odds, spread, total, player props, TV channel, streaming for Chiefs vs. Eagles - CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com and SportsLine make best bets and player props for Super Bowl LVII

Why is Chiefs star Travis Kelce always open? Opposing NFL coaches try to explain - The Athletic

One NFL defensive coordinator on Kelce: "It’s pick your poison ... and you would love for Kelce not to be the poison."

New voting system for NFL awards creates bizarre finish in final offensive rookie of the year tally - CBSSports.com

The player who won offensive rookie of the year didn't get the most first-place votes