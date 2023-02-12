Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means it is time for NFL fans to enjoy one final, meaningful game before the offseason is officially official. So, before turning attention to the combine, free agency and the draft, tune in to enjoy the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the last relevant game until September.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday February 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as sideline reporters.

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona

Radio: Westwood One Sports (KJR-AM 950, KJR-FM 95.7) | SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Chiefs Roster: Click here

Eagles Roster: Click here

Chiefs Blog: Arrowhead Pride

Eagles Bog: Bleeding Green Nation

Odds

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 51.

Regardless of whether it’s Kansas City or Philadelphia that comes away from this game with a second Lombardi trophy in recent years, enjoy the game because it’s 210 days until the first Sunday of the 2023 regular season.