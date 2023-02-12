Josh Gordon makes Seattle Sea Dragons regular season roster

We are just one week away from the return of the XFL and indeed the Seattle Sea Dragons.

All eight teams had until Friday to make the cutdown to a 51-man roster, and the most notable news on the Sea Dragons front is that former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has made the team. Another former Seahawk on the Sea Dragons is cornerback Linden Stephens, who had a brief stint with the team in 2020.

One notable inclusion that caught my eye is Sea Dragons placekicker Dominik Eberle. If that name sounds familiar to you, he was the kicker for the Detroit Lions who missed two extra points against the Seattle Seahawks and was immediately released afterward. Luckily for Eberle, there are no PAT kicks in the XFL, so his only worries will be kickoffs and field goal attempts.

Here’s a look at the full Sea Dragons roster, per XFL News Hub:

The Sea Dragons, coached by Jim Haslett, kick off their season against the DC Defenders on Sunday, February 19th at 5 PM PT on ESPN. Seattle’s home debut at Lumen Field is the following Thursday night against the St. Louis BattleHawks at 6 PM PT on FX.