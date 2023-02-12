Happy Sunday, y’all! Not much news to speak of. Very little news other than the Super Bowl. What are y’all cooking today?

Seattle Seahawks News

2023 draft eligible quarterbacks - Seaside Joe

The top-20 QBs and a look at the most surprising name on it: Seaside Joe 1440

Tariq Woolen and Ken Walker III should have been Rookies of the Year - Seahawks Wire

At the NFL Honors, the New York Jets had plenty of reason to start spreadin' the news. But should they have?

Keyshawn Johnson: How much Seahawks should pay Geno on 3-year deal - Seattle Sports

ESPN host and former WR Keyshawn Johnson wasn't surprised by Geno Smith's play, and he explained what the Seahawks should pay him.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Will Cody Barton Return as Starting LB? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Steadily improving over the course of the 2022 season, Cody Barton made significant strides in all areas of his game while helping the Seattle Seahawks advance to the playoffs. Did he perform well enough to inspire confidence as a future starter?

NFC West News

49ers news: Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach - Niners Nation

DeMeco Ryans hires an up and comer

Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans - Larry Brown Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy offered an interesting take this week on fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Most Underrated and Underappreciated Player on the 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Brandon Aiyuk is the San Francisco 49ers' most underrated and underappreciated player.

Podcast: Debating Arizona Cardinals' Coaching Candidates - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are apparently down to two coaching candidates in Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo. The All Cardinals podcast breaks down both potential choices.

Coach updates: Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill to resume head coach search on Monday - Revenge of the Birds

Texans hire Cardinals’ DL coach Matt Burke as defensive coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury interviews for Texans’ offensive coordinator position

Torry Holt Hall of Fame snub emphasizes how hard it is for receivers to get into Canton - Turf Show Times

It may feel personal, but he’s not alone

Los Angeles Rams Coach Mike LaFleur Adds ‘Competitive Environment’ to Sean McVay Staff - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have a familiar last name at offensive coordinator with Mike LaFleur serving as coach Sean McVay's top assistant.

Around The NFL

Should the idea of a Super Bowl played on Saturday gain steam? - Yahoo Sports

There is no known movement by the NFL to consider changing the day of the American's biggest sporting event. The reasons for it are compelling, though.

2023 Super Bowl guide: Chiefs-Eagles picks, stats, predictions - ESPN.com

What to watch for. Breaking down the matchup. Betting advice. Stats to know. Impact players. Injury updates. Expert predictions. It's all here for Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl 2023: Turning points, key moves, crucial wins in Chiefs' AFC title run - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, which is a familiar spot for them.

Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles? - NFL.com

Will the Eagles' pass rush befuddle Patrick Mahomes? Can Nick Sirianni successfully match wits with Andy Reid? Next Gen Stats maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on seven crucial Super Bowl LVII matchups. Who has the edge?

Willie Nelson's Super Bowl 2023 commercial and long love of football - ESPN.com

The music icon is nearing 90, but finds himself starring in a commercial during one of TV's biggest broadcasts.

2023 Super Bowl: Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles game, including an unlikely first TD scorer - CBSSports.com

Here are five bold predictions for Super Bowl LVII