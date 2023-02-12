Super Bowl 2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs game thread

It’s finally here.

Super Bowl 57 pits the #1 seed Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles against each other in what is a game that is filled with so many intriguing storylines. Andy Reid is going up against his former team in a quest to become the 14th coach in NFL history to win two Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes is seeking his own second ring and the first MVP to win the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999. Jalen Hurts was questioned as the long-term answer at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he ended up as league MVP runner-up after a brilliant season. One of Travis or Jason Kelce will win another title, and in Jason’s case this could be his final game.

Oh yes, and this year’s Super Bowl is in Glendale, Arizona. If history is a guide, we’re in for a crazy finish.

FOX has the game coverage, and kickoff is scheduled for sometime at around 3:30 PM PT. Rihanna is the halftime entertainment, whereas the commercials will likely have you questioning what passes as entertainment.

It’s the final NFL game of the 2022-23 season, and hopefully it lives up to the hype!