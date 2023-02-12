2023 NFL Draft: Round 1 order is finalized

The Super Bowl is over, and so is the 2022 NFL season. Everyone can now turn their attention to the 2023 offseason, which is of great importance for the Seattle Seahawks. We’ve known for several weeks that Seattle is set to pick 5th and 20th overall, but the remainder of the playoffs needed to sort itself out. While the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl again, it came at the major cost of dropping down to 32nd in the draft order. The fools! What were they thinking?

Here’s what Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft looks like!

Finalized 2023 NFL Draft Order

With the expectation that there will be a lot of quarterback movement across the league, the current draft order is worth paying close attention to. Suppose the Seahawks want to wait until the 20th overall pick to possibly get a quarterback, they may just lose out by one spot to the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Or they view pick 20 as an ideal spot to trade down, in which case they’re not short on options and can pick whomever with native first-rounder.

It’s a lot to digest and there will be a lot of speculation! The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27th and concludes on Saturday, April 29th in Kansas City.

Onward to the offseason!