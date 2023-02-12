 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘They ruined it again’ - Players and fans react to controversial ending to Super Bowl 57

By DianeTaylor
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Well, that was something. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time under Patrick Mahomes following one of the gutsiest second half performances that I have ever seen. He clenched both his second title, as well as his second Super Bowl MVP award. He wasn’t alone, either, as the game featured a bunch of incredible performances all around, from the two star quarterbacks to Rihanna and the halftime show. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles tore it up too, and nothing should tarnish what could go down as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time... but there was at least one positional group that is not getting rave reviews from the public.

At least Rihanna crushed it for the halftime show, and everybody can agree about that.

All that aside, it really was an incredible game, and Patrick Mahomes is uniquely incredible. Jalen Hurts put on a fantastic show, as well, as the two quarterbacks led their teams to what was nearly the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time. Andy Reid deserves some credit, too, for doing his part in not messing up having the best passer in the NFL on the Kansas City roster.

Carlos Dunlap, who made a brief but impactful stint with the Seahawks, got his ring, and Quandre Diggs (among others) was quick to congratulate.

And the commercials... so many commercials. So much money.

Happy offseason everybody.

