‘They ruined it again’ - Players and fans react to controversial ending to Super Bowl 57

Well, that was something. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time under Patrick Mahomes following one of the gutsiest second half performances that I have ever seen. He clenched both his second title, as well as his second Super Bowl MVP award. He wasn’t alone, either, as the game featured a bunch of incredible performances all around, from the two star quarterbacks to Rihanna and the halftime show. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles tore it up too, and nothing should tarnish what could go down as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time... but there was at least one positional group that is not getting rave reviews from the public.
HUGE HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/rvWkQmG5yV— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) February 13, 2023
They ruined it again— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 13, 2023
Goodell flat out lied bout the refs!— Nino (@qdiggs6) February 13, 2023
February 13, 2023
After looking at the play, that wasn’t Pass Interference.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023
That’s such a crappy way to decide a Super Bowl man— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2023
MVP pic.twitter.com/BsHAvpeHib— Áine Yore, MD ️⚧️ ✨ ✨ ️⚧️ ️ (@AineYoreMD) February 13, 2023
Sucks to have refs make game changing calls with no review doesn’t it— Bethany Balcer (@bethanybalcer) February 13, 2023
It obviously sucks worst for Eagles fans, but the refs also stole a chance for a clean win from the Chiefs. Asterisk on that game.— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) February 13, 2023
FOR THE GAME pic.twitter.com/fQbb1ZNxAr— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023
"NFL officiating has never been better" - Ol Rog, not 2 weeks ago— Tanner Muse pilled (@wrongopinionman) February 13, 2023
Can someone please define clear and obvious?— Steve Gallo (@SteveGalloNFL) February 13, 2023
Was on its way to being an instant classic. Then that. Smh just sucks for the game.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 13, 2023
— Logan Wilson (@ljw21) February 13, 2023
#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bEksR1JZye— Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) February 13, 2023
At least Rihanna crushed it for the halftime show, and everybody can agree about that.
Rihanna is the real MVP and winner of the Superbowl.— Brittany Mattes (@britt_mattes) February 13, 2023
hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit pic.twitter.com/1RDEnDMe6B— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023
Rihanna said this is MY halftime show, no cameos. pic.twitter.com/VhFIUbwKbc— Marielle (@marielle922) February 13, 2023
she's barking for rihanna pic.twitter.com/6mQxeYiNPj— griff (@cmikesspinmove) February 13, 2023
I should not be surprised there’s halftime show shit talking but here we are. Are you people fucking kidding me? GTFO with your bullshit body commentary, she (you know, the singer) SOUNDED and looked amazing, and didn’t need any cameo because Queen stands on her own.— Diana (@dlynnbergs) February 13, 2023
“Ya I dunno I kinda wish this incredibly talented pregnant performer would’ve done more” that’s you, you stop that right now— Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) February 13, 2023
All that aside, it really was an incredible game, and Patrick Mahomes is uniquely incredible. Jalen Hurts put on a fantastic show, as well, as the two quarterbacks led their teams to what was nearly the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time. Andy Reid deserves some credit, too, for doing his part in not messing up having the best passer in the NFL on the Kansas City roster.
Patrick Mahomes completed 13 of 14 passes for 93 yards & 2 TD after suffering an ankle injury in the 2nd quarter, averaging +0.65 EPA per dropback (+18.5% CPOE).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 13, 2023
Passing EPA since 2018 (incl. playoffs):
Mahomes: +792.1
Aaron Rodgers: +302.3#SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/53B5318xsm
Jalen Hurts is the first QB with 3 rushing TDs in a single Super Bowl.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023
I know "Jalen Hurts deadlifted a zillion pounds as a child" is one of the most overdone storylines but uh that's why— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2023
NO ONE has started a career like Patrick Mahomes— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023
5 years as a starter
5 straight Championship Games
5 straight Division Titles
5 straight 12-win seasons
5 straight Pro Bowls
2 Super Bowl wins
2 Super Bowl MVPs
2 NFL MVPs pic.twitter.com/jGVXIOnAAS
Mahomes’ scramble for 26 on no ankles on the final drive is THE play for me— Offseason Looking Forward To-er (@JacsonBevens) February 13, 2023
Through 5 seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes now has:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023
▫️ 2 Super Bowl wins
▫️ 2 Super Bowl MVP awards
▫️ 2 NFL MVP awards
▫️ 3 Super Bowl appearances, 5 AFC Championship games
▫️5 Pro Bowls, 3 All Pros
▫️NFL Offensive Player of the Year
▫️12+ wins in every season
Unreal.
At absolute worst. His offensive play calling spawned a monumental shift in how defenses play and he won another Super Bowl again anyways against a damn good Eagles team that did nearly everything right. Legend. https://t.co/A30WPP25fA— Sean Clement (@SeanfromSeabeck) February 13, 2023
Carlos Dunlap, who made a brief but impactful stint with the Seahawks, got his ring, and Quandre Diggs (among others) was quick to congratulate.
Shoutout to my dawg @Carlos_Dunlap finally getting him a ring after a helluva career so far!! 100 sacks and SB ring to go with it!— Nino (@qdiggs6) February 13, 2023
Really happy for @Carlos_Dunlap. All those years without a playoff win, and he now wins it all. Was also a great #Seahawks player to interview. Congrats, sir.— Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) February 13, 2023
And the commercials... so many commercials. So much money.
oh fuck you tubi i will never use your product for that— griff (@cmikesspinmove) February 13, 2023
How many people just got accused of sitting on the remote during that Tubi commercial??— Marielle (@marielle922) February 13, 2023
okay that tubi commercial scared the shit out of me i was like MY TV HASBEEN HACKED!!! god i'm turning into a boomer— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) February 13, 2023
Congrats to Tubi for upstaging Jesus.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) February 13, 2023
John Travolta trying to look like Travis Kelce freaking me out more than the Tubi commercial— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 13, 2023
The average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl TV commercial over the past 10 seasons.— Spotrac (@spotrac) February 12, 2023
2023: $7M
2022: $6.5M
2021: $5.5M
2020: $5.6M
2019: $5.3M
2018: $5.2M
2017: $5M
2016: $4.5M
2015: $4.25M
2014: $4M
I swear, if all this balloon stuff has just been viral marketing for a U2 thing...— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 13, 2023
The balloons were just viral marketing for U2. Everybody can chill the fuck out now— ✂️Anxious Millenial Cowboy✂️ (@Anxious2KCowboy) February 13, 2023
They got Danny McBride doing laundry detergent commercials. It's so over.— Tanner Muse pilled (@wrongopinionman) February 13, 2023
Where were all the great commercials? I cannot even remember one. #SuperBowl— Kate (@ItsKatysWorld) February 13, 2023
Me waiting for a good Super Bowl commercial pic.twitter.com/xqcEsVtTEP— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 7, 2021
Happy offseason everybody.
