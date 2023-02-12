‘They ruined it again’ - Players and fans react to controversial ending to Super Bowl 57

Well, that was something. The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time under Patrick Mahomes following one of the gutsiest second half performances that I have ever seen. He clenched both his second title, as well as his second Super Bowl MVP award. He wasn’t alone, either, as the game featured a bunch of incredible performances all around, from the two star quarterbacks to Rihanna and the halftime show. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles tore it up too, and nothing should tarnish what could go down as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time... but there was at least one positional group that is not getting rave reviews from the public.

HUGE HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/rvWkQmG5yV — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) February 13, 2023

After looking at the play, that wasn’t Pass Interference. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

It obviously sucks worst for Eagles fans, but the refs also stole a chance for a clean win from the Chiefs. Asterisk on that game. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) February 13, 2023

FOR THE GAME pic.twitter.com/fQbb1ZNxAr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023

Was on its way to being an instant classic. Then that. Smh just sucks for the game. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 13, 2023

At least Rihanna crushed it for the halftime show, and everybody can agree about that.

hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit hit after hit after hit after hit pic.twitter.com/1RDEnDMe6B — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023

All that aside, it really was an incredible game, and Patrick Mahomes is uniquely incredible. Jalen Hurts put on a fantastic show, as well, as the two quarterbacks led their teams to what was nearly the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time. Andy Reid deserves some credit, too, for doing his part in not messing up having the best passer in the NFL on the Kansas City roster.

Patrick Mahomes completed 13 of 14 passes for 93 yards & 2 TD after suffering an ankle injury in the 2nd quarter, averaging +0.65 EPA per dropback (+18.5% CPOE).



Passing EPA since 2018 (incl. playoffs):



Mahomes: +792.1

Aaron Rodgers: +302.3#SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/53B5318xsm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts is the first QB with 3 rushing TDs in a single Super Bowl. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023

I know "Jalen Hurts deadlifted a zillion pounds as a child" is one of the most overdone storylines but uh that's why — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2023

NO ONE has started a career like Patrick Mahomes



5 years as a starter



5 straight Championship Games



5 straight Division Titles



5 straight 12-win seasons



5 straight Pro Bowls



2 Super Bowl wins



2 Super Bowl MVPs



2 NFL MVPs pic.twitter.com/jGVXIOnAAS — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 13, 2023

Mahomes’ scramble for 26 on no ankles on the final drive is THE play for me — Offseason Looking Forward To-er (@JacsonBevens) February 13, 2023

Through 5 seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes now has:

▫️ 2 Super Bowl wins

▫️ 2 Super Bowl MVP awards

▫️ 2 NFL MVP awards

▫️ 3 Super Bowl appearances, 5 AFC Championship games

▫️5 Pro Bowls, 3 All Pros

▫️NFL Offensive Player of the Year

▫️12+ wins in every season



Unreal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023

At absolute worst. His offensive play calling spawned a monumental shift in how defenses play and he won another Super Bowl again anyways against a damn good Eagles team that did nearly everything right. Legend. https://t.co/A30WPP25fA — Sean Clement (@SeanfromSeabeck) February 13, 2023

Carlos Dunlap, who made a brief but impactful stint with the Seahawks, got his ring, and Quandre Diggs (among others) was quick to congratulate.

Shoutout to my dawg @Carlos_Dunlap finally getting him a ring after a helluva career so far!! 100 sacks and SB ring to go with it! — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 13, 2023

Really happy for @Carlos_Dunlap. All those years without a playoff win, and he now wins it all. Was also a great #Seahawks player to interview. Congrats, sir. — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) February 13, 2023

And the commercials... so many commercials. So much money.

The average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl TV commercial over the past 10 seasons.



2023: $7M

2022: $6.5M

2021: $5.5M

2020: $5.6M

2019: $5.3M

2018: $5.2M

2017: $5M

2016: $4.5M

2015: $4.25M

2014: $4M — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 12, 2023

Happy offseason everybody.