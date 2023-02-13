Key dates for the NFL offseason

With Super Bowl LVII officially in the books, and former Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap and Ugo Amadi all earning Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s now officially official that the offseason has arrived. That, of course, means change for the roster and potentially for the coaching staff, but that will all come in time, as dictated by the NFL calendar.

Thus, as the first of 29 (meaningful) football less weeks kick off Monday, here is a look at the key dates for Seahawks fans to be aware of during the NFL offseason.

February 17: Fifth day of the waiver period, a key salary vesting date for many Seahawks

February 21: First day the Seahawks may apply a Franchise or Transition Tag to Geno Smith

February 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

March 7: Last day for the Seahawks to apply a Franchise or Transition Tag to Geno Smith (4 pm New York time deadline)

March 13: Legal tampering period begins at 12:00 noon New York time

March 15: Legal tampering period ends at 3:59:59 pm New York time

March 15: New league year begins and teams must be in compliance with the 2023 salary cap at 4:00 pm New York time, Restricted Free Agent and Exclusive Rights Free Agent tenders due prior to 4:00 pm New York time

April 17: Seahawks can begin their offseason workout program as they are not changing their head coach heading into 2023

April 27-29: 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri

May 1: Last day for the Seahawks to exercise the Fifth-Year Option for 2020 first round pick Jordyn Brooks

July 24 (Approximate): Seahawks report for training camp

There will, of course, be a substantial number of other significant dates for the Seahawks as the offseason progresses, but these are obviously the most important to keep in mind. Thus, keep checking in as Field Gulls works to keep fans updated on all the latest news and developments.

For now, though, it’s on to the Combine.