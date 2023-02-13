Seahawks take USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in SB Nation’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We’ve written up so many NFL Mock Draft posts over the past few weeks, but we haven’t done one yet on the mothership SB Nation site.

SB Nation NFL columnist JP Acosta, fresh off of a trip to the Senior Bowl, has done his first post-Super Bowl mock now that all 32 slots are accounted for. He has four quarterbacks going in the top-10, including Will Levis at #1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts after they traded up with the Chicago Bears, who land next year’s first-rounder. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also move up from #19 to #8 in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to get Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Bryce Young goes to the Houston Texans at #2, and Anthony Richardson to the Carolina Panthers at #9, which gives away that the Seattle Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback at #5. JP’s got Seattle taking Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the pick acquired via the Russell Wilson trade. I think we’ve talked about Tyree a ton lately so I’ll leave him aside.

As for pick 20, Acosta sees the Seahawks going for USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, the third wideout off the board behind Boston College’s Zay Flowers and TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

There’s no write-up on the Seahawks picks, rather a more generalized view of the draft and key players and positions, but we do have a scouting report on Addison if you want to view it in the related link below.

It’s worth noting how many mock drafters view the Seahawks as needing an additional receiving target outside of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and I’m glad that’s finally coming to light. We are in a golden age for wide receivers and receiving tight ends and you can never have enough of them. Seattle can’t wait for Day 3/UDFA projects (or Dee Eskridge) to hopefully become good, they need high-end talent who can be contributors right away. It should be lost on no one that one David Moore and Freddie Swain have been the WR3 options on the Seahawks from roughly 2019-2021. Moore is out of the NFL and Swain was on Miami’s practice squad up until the injury-riddled Broncos picked him up. Marquise Goodwin had a strong 2022 but he’s also 32 years old and injury prone. I believe a quality WR3 is someone who, when called upon, can be elevated to a WR2. Seattle hasn’t had that in an eternity.

On the offensive side of the ball, Seattle needs another legitimate receiving threat a hell of a lot more than they need a running back, and that’s whether Geno Smith is the quarterback or someone else. I would support taking Addison with the 20th overall pick.