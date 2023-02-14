The slow grind til mini-camps and such begins. Free agency signings and combine results are nigh. Our Seattle Seahawks have much work to do, and the first domino to fall most likely will be Geno Smith. His contract, and its structure therein, will go a long way in determining the Seahawks’ roster make-up. Thanks for being here! Enjoy the links!

Seahawks News

Geno Smith contract projections: 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, and 4 years - Seaside Joe

How the Seahawks keep Geno for certain lengths of time and how it impacts the salary cap: Seaside Joe 1442

Seahawks in the middle of these post-Super Bowl power rankings - Seahawks Wire

At the very least, Seattle should be placed in the middle of the pack looking ahead to next season.

The start of the off-season article (predictions & thoughts) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Reviewing a random mock draft on Reddit

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin Wins Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award - Seahawks.com

Ahead of this month’s Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards, Seahawks Legend Doug Baldwin took home a special honor.

Geno Smith-Seahawks contract negotiations through an agent’s eyes: ‘It’s really unique’ - The Athletic

“There’s literally nobody out there who fits this profile," a former NFL agent said of Smith as the quarterback heads toward free agency.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Geno Smith to Be Rewarded With Multi-Year Deal? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Wheeling and dealing from the pocket, Geno Smith emerged as one of the best stories of the 2022 season leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs. Ready to get paid after a career year, will the franchise oblige?

NFC West News

Should Los Angeles Rams Upgrade and Sign Browns C Ethan Pocic? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams could use some upgrades to the offensive line, signing Ethan Pocic would make sense.

What the 49ers are Getting in Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Schuyler Callihan who covers the Carolina Panthers on AllPanther FanNation provides insight on 49ers' hire of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

49ers news: 3 steps to making the 49ers permanent Super Bowl contenders - Niners Nation

The 49ers have been knocking on the door of a Championship for the past few seasons. They’re close, and here’s how they can finally get over the hump.

Lou Anarumo Has the Head Coaching Gravitas the Cardinals Need - Revenge of the Birds

Amid yesterday’s buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals purported interest in Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon, the speculation was that Gannon could be putting together the most impressive coaching...

Arizona Cardinals: Pros, Cons to Potential Jonathan Gannon Hire - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on Monday. Here's pros and cons to his potential hire.

Around The NFL

Super Bowl LVII: The Inevitable Patrick Mahomes | Football Outsiders

Patrick Mahomes channels Jordan, Brady, and Willis Reed in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

Early NFL Power Rankings 2023: Where do Chiefs, Eagles land? - ESPN.com

So long, 2022 NFL season -- we're looking ahead to 2023. Which teams rank in our early top 10? And which teams have fallen?

Sunday Night Freestyle: Patrick Mahomes does it again, Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back - NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of today's top talent in the NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?

Patrick Mahomes and NFL officiating, both better than ever: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

How have legacies and reputations changed and not changed as a result of Super Bowl LVII?

The Saints are more than $55M over the 2023 salary cap. Here's how they free up $80M - ESPN.com

A look at how New Orleans can restructure contracts to not only become cap compliant, but also have cap room to make moves this offseason.

Given Andy Reid's second Super Bowl title — and prospect of more — no wonder he's undecided on retirement - Yahoo Sports

Reid has contributed to the retirement talk himself. Then again, the machine he's built around Patrick Mahomes doesn't seem likely to slow down anytime soon.

Super Bowl LVII DVOA/Quick Reads | Football Outsiders

Kansas City's win on the field was very close. Their performance in our numbers was a blowout.

2023 NFL season lookahead: Early Super Bowl odds, five teams to watch, five key offseason storylines - CBSSports.com

A preview of what's to come in the NFL