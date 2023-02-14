Chris Maragos, a former defensive back and special teams player for the Seattle Seahawks, found himself on the winning side of a massive court ruling earlier this week.

The doctors who worked on Maragos’ knee injury in 2017 have been ordered to pay $43.5 million after showing “medical negligence,” primarily by ignoring additional damage to his knee. It was ultimately an injury that ended his career prematurely, according to the findings.

Maragos was part of the Seahawks from 2011-13, primarily as a special teams standout. He ultimately retired in 2019 after being unable to recover from a torn PCL.

“We’re really grateful and thankful for the outcome,” Maragos told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We had the truth on our side and the jury saw it.”

The trial also featured testimony from former Eagles players, including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, tight end Trey Burton, and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Operating surgeon Dr. James Bradley was ordered to pay $29.2 million, and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute - which served as the team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 - the remaining $14.3 million.

That's former Seahawks special teams ace Chris Maragos hitting Doug Pederson (Ferndale HS alum) with the Gatorade shower. https://t.co/xjZRzJyCFe — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 22, 2018

Maragos accepted a paycut during the 2013 Super Bowl championship season in Seattle, playing for $855,000 that year, recovering two fumbles on special teams.