Report: Dave Canales interviewing for Buccaneers offensive coordinator job

In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the offseason has officially begun. That, of course, means that fans will turn to the combine, free agency and the draft, but before all of that teams need to get their coaching staffs in order. For the Seattle Seahawks there is not expected to be a significant amount of turnover, however, that could change if coaches are hired away by other teams.

The name most linked to openings on other coaching staffs this offseason has been Sean Desai, who remains under consideration for the defensive coordinator role with the Denver Broncos. However, on the offensive side of the ball quarterbacks coach Dave Canales has attracted interest from multiple other teams in recent weeks.

Earlier in the offseason the Baltimore Ravens interviewed Canales for their open offensive coordinator role. However, Tuesday morning Baltimore announced that they had decided to fill that role with Todd Monken. Monken was hired by the Ravens after turning down the same role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now the Bucs are set to interview Canales.

#Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales is interviewing for #Bucs OC job today, per source. Tampa’s thorough search continues — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 14, 2023

So, with just a couple of weeks left until teams head to Indianapolis for the combine, coaching staffs across the league are still in flux, potentially including the Seahawks as well.