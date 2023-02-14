Field Gulls Podcast: Dueling seven-round Seahawks mock drafts!

We’ve got another Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft edition of the Field Gulls Podcast, with host Dan Viens and special guest Michael Thompson of 12th Man Rising. Now that there’s more clarity in the draft order, these mock drafts can get a little bit more interesting and will undoubtedly change by the end of the NFL Combine.
Both Dan and Michael did seven-round mock drafts (really it’s six, as the Seahawks don’t have a seventh-round pick), and needless to say they couldn’t have been any more different. Dan didn’t take a quarterback early and didn’t pick two players from the same school. Michael went with Anthony Richardson at #5 overall and then chose two more Florida players, as well as three Kansas State players.
You can listen to the audio below to get their perspectives but these are their picks!
Dan Viens’ Mock Draft
Round 1, Pick 5: Will Anderson Jr - EDGE, Alabama
Round 1, Pick 20: John Michael Schmitz - C, Minnesota
Round 2, Pick 37: Keeanu Benton - DL, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 51: Jack Campbell - LB, Iowa
Round 3, Pick 83: Steve Avila - G, TCU
Round 4, Pick 122: Kenny McIntosh - RB, Georgia
Round 5, Pick 153: Aidan O’Connell - QB, Purdue
Round 5, Pick 156: Jayden Reed - WR, Michigan State
Round 6, Pick 197: Jerrod Clark - DL, Coastal Carolina
Michael Thompson’s Mock Draft
Round 1, Pick 5: Anthony Richardson - QB, Florida
Round 1, Pick 20: O’Cyrus Torrence - G, Florida
Round 2, Pick 37: Felix Anudike-Uzomah - EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2, Pick 52: Siaki Ika - DL, Baylor
Round 3, Pick 83: DeMarion Overshown - LB, Texas
Round 4, Pick 123: Olusegun Oluwatimi - C, Michigan
Round 5, Pick 153: Brenton Cox Jr - EDGE, Florida
Round 5, Pick 156: Julius Brents - CB, Kansas State
Round 6, Pick 198: Deuce Vaughn - RB, Kansas State
Loading comments...