Field Gulls Podcast: Dueling seven-round Seahawks mock drafts!

We’ve got another Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft edition of the Field Gulls Podcast, with host Dan Viens and special guest Michael Thompson of 12th Man Rising. Now that there’s more clarity in the draft order, these mock drafts can get a little bit more interesting and will undoubtedly change by the end of the NFL Combine.

Both Dan and Michael did seven-round mock drafts (really it’s six, as the Seahawks don’t have a seventh-round pick), and needless to say they couldn’t have been any more different. Dan didn’t take a quarterback early and didn’t pick two players from the same school. Michael went with Anthony Richardson at #5 overall and then chose two more Florida players, as well as three Kansas State players.

You can listen to the audio below to get their perspectives but these are their picks!

Dan Viens’ Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Will Anderson Jr - EDGE, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 20: John Michael Schmitz - C, Minnesota

Round 2, Pick 37: Keeanu Benton - DL, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 51: Jack Campbell - LB, Iowa

Round 3, Pick 83: Steve Avila - G, TCU

Round 4, Pick 122: Kenny McIntosh - RB, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 153: Aidan O’Connell - QB, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 156: Jayden Reed - WR, Michigan State

Round 6, Pick 197: Jerrod Clark - DL, Coastal Carolina

Michael Thompson’s Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 5: Anthony Richardson - QB, Florida

Round 1, Pick 20: O’Cyrus Torrence - G, Florida

Round 2, Pick 37: Felix Anudike-Uzomah - EDGE, Kansas State

Round 2, Pick 52: Siaki Ika - DL, Baylor

Round 3, Pick 83: DeMarion Overshown - LB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 123: Olusegun Oluwatimi - C, Michigan

Round 5, Pick 153: Brenton Cox Jr - EDGE, Florida

Round 5, Pick 156: Julius Brents - CB, Kansas State

Round 6, Pick 198: Deuce Vaughn - RB, Kansas State

