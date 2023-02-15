Enemy Reaction Special Edition: Chiefs vs. Eagles at Super Bowl 57

This is our final Enemy Reaction of the season, and as has been tradition since 2015 we cover the Super Bowl. Even for a non-Seahawks game and frankly for a game in which we had no obvious rooting interest either way, it’s a doozy.

The Kansas City Chiefs were 24-14 down at halftime and Patrick Mahomes had re-aggravated his sprained ankle. It was looking great for the Philadelphia Eagles until it wasn’t, and their mighty defense got shredded in the 2nd half to the tune of 24 points on four possessions. It was a thriller with an unfortunate ending due to James Bradberry’s holding penalty, which took any realistic drama out of the game, but the Chiefs don’t care in the slightest and they are the champions again.

Arrowhead Pride covers the Chiefs side, while Bleeding Green Nation covers the Eagles side. And there are cameos. Oh there are cameos.

Post-Game (Chiefs): Patrick Mahomes is “the one” (Lyle Graversen, Arrowhead Addict)

Credit Andy Reid if you want. Credit then general manager John Dorsey or current GM Brett Veach. Credit Clark Hunt for signing off on the move. Heck, maybe we should credit Matt Nagy for slipping Mahomes some Chiefs plays before his pre-draft meeting with the team so that he would impress them. The bottom line is the Chiefs finally took a chance on a big-time quarterback talent and the rest is history. Yes, football is a team game. Yes, the credit for the success of the past five seasons deserves to be spread around more people than I have time to list here. Yes, there are stars on both offense and defense in both of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins not named Mahomes who made huge plays—plays that were essential to them taking home the Lombardi trophy. Yes, as I laid out last week, Andy Reid has a strong case now as a top-five coach of all time. That is all true, but none of it is possible without Patrick Mahomes as the centerpiece of this team. He is “The One”. I have been watching football for decades. Like most of you, I dreamed of the day the Chiefs would have a great quarterback. I convinced myself that guys like Trent Green and Alex Smith were “close enough” when I knew deep down that, as much as I liked them, they weren’t those Hall of Fame caliber guys that I saw carry other teams to Super Bowl wins and football immortality. There can be no argument now. Mahomes is that guy. We are watching history.

Post-Game (Eagles): Good riddance, Jonathan Gannon (Keianna Williams, Iggles.com)

Gannon’s defense was put in a bad position late in the fourth quarter after special teams allowed a 77-yard punt return by Kadarius Toney, but they couldn’t even get one stop in the second half. Their only stop in the second half was negated by a defensive holding penalty by James Bradberry. This performance by Gannon is unforgivable, as he cost Jalen Hurts a Super Bowl MVP award. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were able to do exactly what they wanted. Gannon has accepted a head coaching position with the Arizona Cardinals. After Super Bowl 57, Eagles fans couldn’t be happier. The Eagles have no control over their schedule, but as a coordinator, you have to have a more elaborate game plan for elite quarterbacks. He brought nothing, and the defensive performance this season feels like it meant nothing. Good riddance, Gannon. We wish you zero good luck in Arizona.

Post-Game Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia host is really upset

Michael Barkann is all of us. Says “bullshit call” on Eagles Post Game Live.



Video: @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AxkAsLQzvX — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) February 13, 2023

And on that note, we can close the book on the 2022 NFL season. We had thrills, spills, lots of excitement, lots of frustration, and more wins than many of us had anticipated out of the Seattle Seahawks.

We appreciate everyone who followed our Seahawks and NFL coverage throughout the year, and we look forward to an exciting and important offseason!

Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!