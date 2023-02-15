Geno as OC?! Who’s the new Cardinals coach? And who will start at QB1 next year for the Raiders? Geesh. All that and more, below in the links!

Seattle Seahawks News

Geno Smith: 'I know I can be a successful offensive coordinator right now' - Seaside Joe

Free agency, value, Shane Waldron, future: There's a lot to unpack here 2/14/2023

Seahawks rising again, but Sunday's Super Bowl provided grim reminder - The Seattle Times

Each time, especially when the action heads toward that end zone where New England's Malcolm Butler made his interception, I involuntarily think about that play. What's increasingly clear is that the stunning interception, the forever second-guessed play call that led to it and the fallout from both had profound and far-reaching ramifications for the Seahawks.

Why it’s important to pay attention to character « Seahawks Draft Blog

“The Jets, after acquiring the 26th pick, go pass-rush, taking Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, but it’s not one of the two pass-rushers the Seahawks have in mind.”

Huard: Seahawks have a 'secret weapon' regarding QB Lamar Jackson - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks want to go after Lamar Jackson in a trade, they may have an inside edge now thanks to an assistant coach, Brock Huard says.

Seahawks Draft: Can Carter or Anderson fall to Seattle at No. 5? - Seattle Sports

NFL.com's Eric Edholm explained scenarios where top defensive prospects Jalen Carter or Will Anderson could fall to the Seahawks at No. 5.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Quarterback - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Targets at EDGE: 6 Names to Watch - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As Pete Carroll noted after the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks must become "more dynamic" along the defensive line. This includes off the edge, where the team could use a bit more help alongside Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

NFC West News

Projecting the 49ers Starting Offensive Line for 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Projecting which five offensive linemen will start for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

49ers news: Is Colton McKivitz a viable replacement for Mike McGlinchey? - Niners Nation

Jaylon Moore is also an option. But we look at the real question the 49ers should be asking themselves heading into free agency

Can Jonathan Gannon turn the Cardinals around? Answering seven big questions - ESPN.com

Why should Cardinals fans be excited about Gannon? It starts with CEO qualities and the chance to rebuild the team's culture.

Why Hiring Jonathan Gannon was Good Decision by Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It hasn't been received well by all the fans of the Arizona Cardinals, but the decision to hire Jonathan Gannon is better than they may realize.

Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach, Eagles DC is heading to Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals confirm the hiring of the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.

Rams 2023 free agency: Backloaded contracts will help LA add more stars - Turf Show Times

How the Rams structure deals to keep adding new stars every offseason

Again? Los Angeles Rams Trio Predicted to Retire - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After McVay and Donald announced their return for 2023, Sports Illustrated believes it could be their last season.

Around The NFL

Anderson Graduates to Bears in GTM Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

The Bears already have a quarterback, but they need an edge rusher.

Aidan Hutchinson shares his favorite Jim Harbaugh memory - Larry Brown Sports

Former Michigan defensive star shared his favorite memory of Jim Harbaugh, the coach at Michigan, and talked about squats.

Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach - Yahoo Sports

The Colts had a laborious search for their new head coach.

Who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders? - ProFootballTalk

Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders?

Another NFL head-coaching cycle sadly ends without Eric Bieniemy landing a job - Yahoo Sports

It's pretty clear that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will never be an NFL head coach. But that doesn't change how absurd it is that he isn't.

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Jury still out on top picks; Texans snag a stud at running back

Nick Shook reviews the rookie class of each team in the AFC South. Dameon Pierce established himself as a key piece to the Texans' future; did anyone join him? Will Treylon Burks pay off for the Titans?

With Derek Carr gone, who will Raiders turn to at quarterback? - Las Vegas Raiders - ESPN

The Raiders might be tempted to spare no expense to secure Aaron Rodgers, go with Jimmy Garoppolo or set up a bridge situation with a rookie.

Move the Sticks: Coaching hires, top 10 of draft & college RBs - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs sit atop post-Super Bowl list as three AFC teams land in top four - CBSSports.com

In his final Power Rankings, Pete Prisco says the Chiefs are officially a dynasty -- and there's no denying it