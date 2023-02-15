Report: Buccaneers to hire Seahawks’ Dave Canales as OC

Following the breakout season of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in 2022, Seattle quarterbacks coach Dave Canales attracted interest from multiple teams around the league. Specifically, he first interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens, but the John Harbaugh and the Ravens opted to fill their open coordinator role with Todd Monken from the University of Georgia. Then, Tuesday, Canales interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now according to a report from Mike Garofolo, the Bucs are set to hire Canales.

The #Buccaneers are hiring #Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, sources say. After 13 seasons as an assistant on Pete Carroll’s coaching staff, Canales heads to Tampa to run the offense for Todd Bowles. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 16, 2023

2022 was the second sting as quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks for Canales, as he had previously served in that same role in 2018 and 2019 before Austin Davis was moved into the position for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Canales is a long time staffer of Pete Carroll, having worked for Carroll since joining the USC staff in 2009.

Interestingly, in Tampa Canales will work for Todd Bowles, who was the head coach of the New York Jets during the back half of soon-to-be free agent Geno Smith’s tenure with Gang Green, and the Bucs are in need of a quarterback with Tom Brady retiring and Kyle Trask still struggling to learn the offense after two full seasons as a backup.