Happy Thursday! To the public at large, our Seattle Seahawks have a lot of questions to answer regarding the roster, free agency, and the draft. Internally, they most likely have these questions answered. As fans, we must study, wait, and wonder. In the meantime, hit the links!

Seahawks News

Will Seahawks release Jamal Adams on Friday? - Seaside Joe

Adams, Will Dissly, and Quandre Diggs are up for guarantees, will Pete Carroll pay up? 2/15/2023

The three free agents I would target for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Since the end of the season almost all the talk has been about Geno Smith’s future and what the Seahawks should do with the #5 pick.

Huard on Seahawks Draft: RB the most intriguing position group - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB Brock Huard sees a lot of intriguing talent at the running back position for the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL this draft.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Running Back - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on running back.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft big board: Top pass rushers, mega talent at QB - The Athletic

The Seahawks need a standout pass rusher, but they could also land a high-upside quarterback, perhaps in the middle of Round 1.

‘Test of Faith!’ Seattle Seahawks WATCH: How’s Jamal Adams Look in Injury Rehab? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

On the long road back from a severe leg injury, Jamal Adams looks to have hit a new milestone as he aims to return to the field for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Phil Haynes Returning? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he started only three games, Phil Haynes logged a career-high in snaps rotating with Gabe Jackson at right guard for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Did he do enough to earn another chance to battle for a job in the trenches?

NFC West News

NFL Power rankings: The 49ers are among the NFL’s elite heading into the offseason - Niners Nation

There are five teams that are in the elite tier, and the Niners are one

Five Positions the 49ers Need to Address in the Offseason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are five areas that the 49ers need to improve on and address in the offseason.

Should Los Angeles Rams Consider Using Late Draft Pick On A Quarterback? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With the backup quarterback in flux, the Rams could look to the draft to fill the need.

Rams 2023 draft rumors: Picks it would cost for LA to move into top-10 - Turf Show Times

Hypothetically, could Les Snead deal more future 1st round picks to get Bryce Young or another QB?

Cardinals Jonathan Gannon hiring: Significance of new head coach in creating new team culture - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals are trying a much different approach to building a staff and new football culture.

Podcast: Philadelphia Eagles Insider Discusses New Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Eagles Today Publisher Ed Kracz joined the All Cardinals Podcast to discuss the Arizona Cardinals' newest head coach in Jonathan Gannon.

Around The NFL

Teammate reveals crazy superstition Patrick Mahomes has - Larry Brown Sports

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne said Patrick Mahomes wears the same pair of underwear during every game

2022 Prediction Wrap-Up: Did Anyone Believe in the Chiefs? | Football Outsiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions, an outcome that was impossible to predict! At least, according to Travis Kelce it was. Let's look back to see what your FO scribes thought back in August. Matt Ryan did OK, right?

Chiefs continue to cry disrespect, troll Eagles pass rush during Super Bowl parade - Yahoo Sports

Disrespect — feigned or not — is a time-tested motivator for champions at the highest level.

Aaron Rodgers top landing spots, Cardinals and Colts head coach hires and Derek Carr - Yahoo Sports

Host Charles McDonald is joined by the Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to discuss the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts head coach hires (Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen respectively), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future as he embarks on his four-day darkness retreat along with potential landing spots and best destinations for now-free agent and former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr.

FMIA Super Bowl LVII: The "Corn Dog" That Won It All For Kansas City - ProFootballTalk

Peter King reports from inside the Kansas City locker room at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, speaking with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Super Bowl 2023 -- Best moments from Kansas City's championship parade - ESPN.com

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second Super Bowl win in four years in style.

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Steelers, Ravens find building blocks; mixed bag for Bengals, Browns - NFL.com

Kenny Pickett's future is bright in Pittsburgh. Who else stood out among the first-year pros in the AFC North in 2022? Nick Shook provides grades for each rookie class in the division.

Are the Jaguars poised to win the AFC South again in 2023? - Jacksonville Jaguars - ESPN

While many things could change over the course of the offseason, the Jaguars seem to be the AFC South team on the right track.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

Marc Sessler evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2022 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 68.

2023 NFL Draft: Revisiting Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and other trades involving first-round picks - CBSSports.com

Five first-round selections have already exchanged ownership