Seahawks announce four front office promotions

With the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII having capped off the 2022 NFL season, the offseason officially underway for all 32 NFL teams. That, of course means that teams are well into their preparations for the quickly approaching 2023 NFL Combine, along with starting the process of trimming rosters in order to create the cap space necessary to operate in free agency.

For the Seattle Seahawks, this is an important week for the front office, with several contracts set to vest into full guarantees if they are on the roster past 4:00 pm New York time Thursday. Thus, it is fitting that ahead of the deadline for the team to make those decisions, Thursday the Seahawks announced four front office promotions.

The four promtions include:

Nolan Teasley - assistant general manager

Matt Berry - senior director of player personnel

Aaron Hineline - director of college scouting

Willie Schneider - director of pro personnel

For those wondering, yes, Willie Schneider is related to John Schneider, at least according to his bio with the University of St. Thomas, which states John is his uncle.

And, now that the front office is in place, fans can accept that no moves will be made, and that Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and the rest of the Seahawks whose guarantees vest Friday will be on the roster past the NFL transaction deadline Thursday afternoon.