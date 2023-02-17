The Seattle Seahawks pick at five, and there are two defensive linemen widely considered the best positional players in the draft. Back when Seattle was holding the number three pick, this was all much simpler: you’d get either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. At five... a little more tricky.

But recent conversations give the Seahawks a glimmer of hope.

Colts owner Jim Irsay may have tipped his team's hand, saying Indy favored an offensive coach, "Knowing we're going to have to find a young quarterback to develop." GM Chris Ballard's head whipped around as he said it.



Indy's got the fourth pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023

As if every Seattle fan didn’t already know, this draft goes:

Houston needs a QB, Indy needs a QB. the other teams do not. We already knew this, but Jim Irsay doesn’t really know how to not talk, and I’d wager the perceived “surprise” from GM Chris Ballard is because the Colts would rather not tempt other teams into trading into the number one spot with the Bears. The Colts themselves have been penned as a potential target to trade up to one themselves, anyway.

If they don’t do that, the Chicago Bears are presumably going to trade out of the top spot for a massive draft haul, right?

More than one NFL general manager came away from the Senior Bowl fairly convinced that Justin Fields will be dealt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 15, 2023

With both of these releases, readers must be advised that we’re fully in misinformation season, and playing the media is simply part of the game. Irsay could be blowing smoke, La Canfora could be reporting a sentiment from a GM who has complete ulterior motives.

But this is one of the scenarios that leads to a minimum of three quarterbacks going before the Seahawks select.

If some unforeseen deal compels Chicago to trade Justin Fields for a future package, they’d simply sit at the top and take their guy. The Texans follow suit, and that leaves the Colts with the third QB, or trading back themselves.

None of this takes into account the possibility a team trading up with the Arizona Cardinals at three, to jump up to number three. The Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in need of a QB.

Again, it’s all convoluted, but the mock drafts have virtually dropped Carter and Anderson off Seattle’s radar. This is simply to say if last draft was a one-off and a team or two massively overcorrects towards wanting their passer, they might still be in reach for John Schneider and his big board.