An incredibly well-regarded 2022 draft that yielded multiple starters has allowed our Seattle Seahawks financial flexibility this off-season and beyond. With another above-average draft and savvy free agent signings, there will be little stopping the Seahawks from improving on last season’s 9-8 record. As fans, all we can do is wait, read, complain, and hope! Links. Get some.

Seahawks News

Seahawks' offensive starters: 2023 salary cap rankings - Seaside Joe

Seattle has the NFL's cheapest o-line, will it allow them to pay a QB? Seaside Joe 1445

Please consider a quarterback to Seattle in your mock drafts « Seahawks Draft Blog

Tyree Wilson is a common pick for the Seahawks among the many mocks on the internet.

Seahawks GM talks QBs, breaks coach news on John Schneider Show - Seattle Sports

The John Schneider Show with the Seahawks general manager debuted Thursday on Seattle Sports. A quick look at some news from the show.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Knows' He Has Future in Coaching - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has a life-changing contract waiting for him this offseason, but he couldn't help admitting his desire to one day purse the coaching ranks.

NFC West News

Report: 49ers hiring Klint Kubiak to “top role” on offensive staff - Niners Nation

The 49ers are adding former Vikings offensive coordinator and Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

The Five Most Entertaining Games the 49ers Played in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Plenty of games stood out from the 49ers' season with these five specifically being the most entertaining of them all.

Arizona Cardinals: Four Takeaways From Jonathan Gannon's Press Conference - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals officially welcomed Jonathan Gannon to the team on Thursday. After 30 minutes of speaking, here's our biggest takeaways.

Arizona Cardinals moving on from Vance Joseph per report - Revenge of the Birds

The final piece of the Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury coaching era is over.

Jonathan Gannon has reportedly informed the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator that they are going in a different...

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon press conference: 40 Minutes of Honest Energy - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ new coach Jonathan Gannon brings new energy to the building

Los Angeles Rams rebuild: Matthew Stafford needs high ceiling backup QB - Turf Show Times

Can Sean McVay coach LA back into contention next year?

Rams hire former Washington Huskies head coach for role on staff - Turf Show Times

Jimmy Lake has Monte Kiffin connection, will return to NFL

Los Angeles Rams Hire Ex-Washington Coach Jimmy Lake - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Audio reveals how many complaints players had about Super Bowl field - Larry Brown Sports

NFL audio revealed just how many complaints players had throughout Super Bowl LVII over the slick state of the turf.

Bills Top Way Too Early 2023 Projections | Football Outsiders

There are a lot of quarterback questions complicating this year's way too early DVOA projections, but not in Buffalo or Kansas City.

Bears finalize purchase of site for potential Soldier Field replacement in Arlington Heights - Yahoo Sports

The Bears are one step closer to potentially leaving Soldier Field.

How much will Cowboys' offense change under Mike McCarthy? Dak Prescott weighs in - Yahoo Sports

On losing Kellen Moore, Prescott said: "When you lose a friend, you’re going to be upset, but that’s the nature of this business. When I say I’m upset he’s gone, it’s not that I’m upset about the future."

Can the Giants bring back Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley? - ESPN.com

Jones and Barkley are both impending free agents. The Giants have backed Jones, but Barkley's future isn't as clear.

Sean Payton will use "rugby scrum" play until NFL changes rule - ProFootballTalk

Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage.

NFL free agency 2023: Ranking top 25 offensive free agents as QBs dominate list of players likely available - CBSSports.com

Lamar Jackson headlines a solid crop of free agents on offense

5 NFL players who should be traded this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans to continue WR trend? - NFL.com

Last offseason was highlighted by a number of high-profile trades, with the receiver position playing a starring role. Adam Rank identifies five notable players who SHOULD be dealt this offseason, including two highly decorated wideouts.

NFL Power Rankings post-Super Bowl: Everyone’s still chasing the Chiefs - The Athletic

The confetti has fallen and the parade is over. With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, how do all 32 teams stack up for 2023?

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' top 5 draft prospects by position 1.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.