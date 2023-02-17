Report: Eagles have requested permission to interview Sean Desai

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in their quest to become world champions, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Then, in the wake of that loss the Eagles watched both their offensive and defensive coordinators land head coaching roles with other teams.

On the offensive side offensive coordinator Shane Steichen landed the job as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, while defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon headed west in order to take command of the Arizona Cardinals. That, of course, left Philadelphia with two significant openings on its coaching staff, and now they have requested permission to interview a member of the Seahawks defensive coaching staff who has deep ties to the Philadelphia area.

The Eagles have requested permission to interview Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per league source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 17, 2023

Sean Desai, of course, has already interviewed to be the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, and it appears as though he will now interview with the Eagles. Desai got his start in coaching at Temple, where he was a defensive and special teams coach, before spending a season at each of Miami and Boston College, and then eventually landing with the Chicago Bears. Desai spent the 2022 season as the associate head coach and a defensive assistant, and given his familiarity with the Fangio defense the Eagles used under Gannon, it comes as no surprise that he is set to interview for the position.