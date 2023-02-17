The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City just wrapped up, with Dwyane Wade’s team besting Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s group in an 81-78 thriller that featured a standout performance by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and all-around athletic marvel DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has legitimate basketball skills and even though there would be a gap between him and your average NBA player, there’s also a gap between him and most of the celebrities who were in Friday’s game.

You want to talk about an opening statement? This is how DK opened the scoring.

DK Metcalf throws it down for the game's first bucket ‼️#RufflesCelebGame | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/P2GvnGGtaB — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023

We know he’s a high flyer and he had plenty of opportunities to show off that 40.5” vertical on both ends of the floor.

Not in DK Metcalf's house ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/nYajzhx9EF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2023

The biggest moment came in crunch time, when Metcalf blocked actor Sinqua Walls and then took off the other way for the throwdown.

Earlier in the 4th quarter, Metcalf blocked a three-point try by actor Everett Osborne, then on the fastbreak raced down the court and finished with the reverse lay-up.

Team Ryan Smith almost came up with an insane game-winning buzzer beater from beyond half-court, but WWE star The Miz’s four-pointer was let go a little too late. DK was in disbelief!

Metcalf won the game’s MVP award, racking up 20 points on 9/16 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. If the Sonics return to the NBA any time soon, DK may have a roster spot already reserved.