Our Seattle Seahawks are situated in an interesting position headed into next season: Division rivals have an inordinate amount of high-level coaching vacancies, multiple QB1s seem to be available via trade or free agency thereby affecting the urgency of the teams at the top of the draft, and a yet unknown handful of prospects continue to tantalize the coaching staff. What lies ahead for our ‘Hawks in 2023? Only the links know!

Seahawks News

Seahawks could stand to spend more money on offensive line - Seaside Joe

Don't expect Seattle to pick C/G with a top-50 selection: Seaside Joe 1446

Huard: 2 likely cap casualties Seahawks should keep an eye on - Seattle Sports

When looking across the league, former NFL QB Brock Huard sees two players likely to be cut who the Seahawks could use next season.

Seahawks' Schneider shares insight into how he picks pro days to attend - Seattle Sports

As we get closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, Seahawks GM John Schneider explains how he decides which pro days to personally attend.

Friday Round-Up: The John Schneider Show Premieres on Seattle Sports 710 AM - Seahawks.com

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider joins Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports 710 AM for a new weekly series diving deep into Seattle’s front office moves.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Predictions: Will Cinderella Lose Her Slipper? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks were an unlikely success story this past season. Will lightning strike twice?

NFC West News

49ers QB room: With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, the Niners don’t need a backup QB - Niners Nation

For the second season in a row, we’re asking who backs up Trey Lance before the season kicks off

An Underrated Aspect That Makes 49ers' Kyle Shanahan a Great Coach - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The work Kyle Shanahan has done with the 49ers as head coach has made him renowned, but there is still one vastly underrated aspect that makes him great.

Arizona Cardinals Coaching Tracker: Six Total Names Emerge for OC, DC Openings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have their head coach in Jonathan Gannon. Now, they're in search of coordinators on both sides of the ball. Stay up to date with the latest news here.

Red Rain Podcast: Did Bidwill’s Dubious HC Search End with a W? - Revenge of the Birds

There were a number of dubious and confusing aspects regarding the Cardinals head coaching search. After asking a number of questions about the search and why certain decisions were made, could...

Rams free agent targets: 5 best value offensive linemen for the Rams. - Turf Show Times

What offensive linemen should the Rams target in free agency?

Los Angeles Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey? 'Maybe,' He Says - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was brutally honest when addressing trade and cut rumors on Thursday.

Around The NFL

2023 XFL Season Preview | Football Outsiders

Third time's a charm? Dwayne Johnson brings the XFL back to our screens this week with familiar teams and familiar players as the spring football wars kick into high gear.

Micah Parsons has funny message for his girlfriend - Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons saw the tweet and shared a humorous comment of his own saying that his girlfriend wouldn't get a ring until he does.

Commanders reportedly hire Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy as new OC - Yahoo Sports

Bieniemy spent five years as the Chiefs' OC.

2023 NFL predictions: Early picks for Super Bowl, MVP, breakouts - ESPN.com

We asked 10 NFL analysts to weigh in on next season's Super Bowl winner, MVP candidates, breakout players and most interesting teams.

NFL free agency 2023: Ranking top 25 defensive players as Eagles trio among 10 best available, including No. 1 - CBSSports.com

There's plenty of help available at interior defensive line, with Javon Hargrave and DaRon Payne leading the way

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph fueled by numerous newbies - NFL.com

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but where would they be without significant contributions from numerous newbies? Eric Edholm provides a grade for each AFC West team's rookie class.

Ranking the Chargers' defense: Good, satisfactory or needs adjustment? - Los Angeles Chargers Blog- ESPN

How an injury-ridden Chargers' defense needs to improve in the offseason position by position.

How Broncos coach Sean Payton could help Russell Wilson bounce back after brutal season - The Athletic

It'll be up to Denver's new coach to create a structure around Wilson that features his best attributes while hiding his weaknesses.

NFL Free Agency 2023 Primer: Projected free agents, cap space, needs for every team in offseason - CBSSports.com

All the free agents across the NFL and a team-by-team look at offseason situations