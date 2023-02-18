Dave Canales taking assistant receivers coach with him to Tampa

In the wake of an unexpectedly successful 2022 season that saw the Seattle Seahawks make the playoffs on the strength of an offense that outperformed expectations behind the play of Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, quarterbacks coach Dave Canales landed a promotion. Canales, of course, is off to Tampa, where he will become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and according to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, Canales is taking another Seattle assistant coach with him.

#Seahawks GM John Schneider said on @SeattleSports Brad Idzik, previously Seattle's assistant WR coach, will join Dave Canales in Tampa Bay as the Bucs' receivers coach. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) February 17, 2023

Brad Idzik joined the Seattle coaching staff ahead of the 2019 season after five years as a graduate assistant at Stanford. In his time with the Hawks he was both an assistant wide receivers coach (2019-2020 and 2022) and quality control-offense/assistant quarterbacks coach (2021).

Many fans may recognize Idzik’s last name, as his father John Idzik was the vice president of football administration for the Seahawks from 2007 through 2012 before landing as the general manager of the New York Jets. Prior to his time in Seattle the senior Idzik spent more than a decade with the Bucs, helping to build the 2002 Super Bowl Champion team, meaning the younger Idzik will return to the Tampa area, where he spent a significant amount of time while growing up.