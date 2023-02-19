Happy Sunday! We’ve got a couple of different Seattle Seahawks’ positional primers for ya; we’ve got DK dunking and jumping, maybe? And we’ve got some predictions, coaching news, and a few other things, nothing major. Enjoy yourself. See you Monday.

Seahawks News

The sudden financial DANGERS of drafting a good quarterback - Seaside Joe

What happened to all those sweet "rookie QB contract savings"? Seaside Joe 1447

Seahawks CB takes shot at Matt Patricia - Larry Brown Sports

A Seattle Seahawks cornerback who played under Matt Patricia in Detroit took a shot at the failed Lions head coach on Friday.

Updated horizontal board (post-Senior Bowl) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Not as sold on the interior O-liners as others are

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf puts on show at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - Seattle Sports

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on quite the show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Friday night in Salt Lake City, taking home MVP.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Receiver - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on receiver.

DK Metcalf Makes Insane Leaping Catch In Throwing Sesh ... Or Does He?! - TMZ

The NFL offseason is officially here, but DK Metcalf is still making headlines -- the Seahawks star made an insane leaping catch that has the internet buzzin' ... or did he?!

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Targets at Guard: 6 to Watch - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seahawks finished as a top-10 scoring offense, the interior line struggled for much of the 2022 season. If they are ready to turn the page at right guard, a quality free agent class may offer suitable upgrade options.

NFC West News

49ers free agent profile: Is Jake Brendel the starter at center in 2023? - Niners Nation

Brendel exceeded expectations in 2022. Was it enough to earn another contract with the Niners?

Will the 49ers Pick up Brandon Aiyuk's Fifth-Year Option? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have until the first day of May to make a decision on the fifth-year option of Brandon Aiyuk.

Jonathan Gannon: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 'Elite' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The hate for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has grown to epic proportions. New head coach Jonathan Gannon hopes to put those thoughts to bed.

How Jonathan Gannon landed Arizona Cardinals job in 48 hours - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Gannon couldn't dwell on the Super Bowl. He had to regroup and impress the Cardinals brass on little notice, which he did, becoming the new head coach.

Arizona Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have their defensive coordinator, as they are hiring 29-year Nick Rallis from the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Draft: Who Are Los Angeles Rams' Best Fits? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects are the best fits for the Los Angeles Rams?

Around The NFL

Ten bold NFL offseason predictions: Aaron Rodgers returns; trades atop the draft board - The Athletic

The 2022 season is over, but there's plenty of drama ahead with the QB carousel, franchise tags and perhaps the Bears' No. 1 pick.

NFL news roundup - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL escaped the scrutiny it deserved for horrible Super Bowl field conditions - ProFootballTalk

With every tweet, blurb, and video that argued, re-argued, and de-argued the question of whether officials should have flagged an instance of defensive holding that definitely happened late in Super Bowl LVII, those who run the NFL had to be smiling.