THIS! IS! THE XFL! Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders open thread

The Seattle Dragons are now the Seattle Sea Dragons, and they’re out for revenge against the DC Defenders, who beat them in the 2020 XFL opener.

This is XFL 3.0 and the Sea Dragons are led by quarterback Ben DiNucci, wide receiver Josh Gordon, and head coach Jim Haslett.

Tonight’s game airs on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The Sea Dragons roster is here, the Defenders roster is here.

Don’t forget that in the XFL, PAT kicks don’t exist and you can go for a point at the 2-yard line, two points from the 5, or three points from the 10.

SEA!!!