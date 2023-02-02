The reimagined Pro Bowl week is here, under the watch of Peyton and Eli Manning!

We kick off the 2023 Pro Bowl with some skills competition events on Thursday, followed by more skills competition on Sunday and then the 7-on-7 flag football games to wrap up all the action in Las Vegas. There are a few Seattle Seahawks players taking part in the festivities, and that’s surely the main reason you’re even looking at this article. These are the Seahawks-specific details on who’s competing in what events, along with the start times just in case you want to watch live.

Schedule

Pro Bowl Skills Challenge (no fans in attendance) - Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 PM PT on ESPN

Pro Bowl Skills Challenge + Flag Football - Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12 PM PT on ESPN/ABC

Seahawks Players in Skills Challenges (with game descriptions)

Dodgeball - Tariq Woolen

A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of five players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.

Lightning Round - Quandre Diggs

New this year, each conference will select 16 players to compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. In the first event, Lightning Round – Splash Catch, teammate pairings from each conference will toss water balloons back and forth from increasing distances. Each tandem that completes all of their tosses advances to the second phase. In part two, Lightning Round – High Stakes, advancing players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine to earn a place representing their conference in the final round of the competition. In the final part of the challenge, Lightning Round – Thrill of the Spill, the remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference’s coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins and earns three points for his conference.

Precision Passing - Geno Smith

Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible. New in 2022, the targets are attached to robotic dummies that are in motion across the event. After the buzzer sounds, the quarterbacks will get one last long-distance throw to earn bonus points.

Kick Tac Toe - Jason Myers (airing Sunday)

Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference. (**pre-recorded, airs on Sunday)

Seahawks players playing in the Pro Bowl Flag Football Games

Geno Smith - Quarterback

Tariq Woolen - Cornerback

Quandre Diggs - Safety

(Full AFC and NFC rosters here)

And there you have it! We’ll probably have a highlights post for anything interesting on Thursday and then an open thread on Sunday.

Enjoy the Pro Bowl!