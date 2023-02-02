Okay, okay. I guess Tom Brady retired again? I don’t know, we’ll see how long that lasts. Otherwise, for us Seattle Seahawks fans we move one day closer to the Senior Bowl. Report cards and prospect profiles wait for you below in the links.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2024 needs: Ranked - Seaside Joe

Quarterbacks, receivers, pass rushers, and more: Seaside Joe 1430

New salary cap makes Seahawks' decisions for QB and draft easy - Seattle Sports

The NFL salary cap is making its biggest jump ever in 2023. Mike Lefko explains what that means for the Seahawks, Geno Smith and their draft.

2023 NFL draft: 10 prospects the Seahawks should have their eye on at the Senior Bowl - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks have made a habit of drafting players who participate in the Senior Bowl.

Every Tariq Woolen Interception of the 2022 Season! - Seahawks.com

Tariq Woolen's rookie campaign saw him set a Seahawks rookie record with six interceptions, a total that tied for the NFL lead!

Seahawks Senior Bowl notes: Focus on the trenches, plus a few standout skill players - The Athletic

There aren't any prospects worthy of the No. 5 pick in Mobile this week, but John Schneider and the Seahawks still have plenty to check out.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Recapping Surprising Season for Tariq Woolen, Other Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Initially expecting to have a veteran-laden cornerback group, the Seattle Seahawks wound up orchestrating an all-out youth movement led by Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant to boost one of the most improved pass defenses in the NFL.

Senior Bowl day one notes & Lance Zierlein scouting reports « Seahawks Draft Blog

Before I get into the Senior Bowl notes, a little cheat-code for you all. If you click on Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 board and then select any of the names of the players, it’ll take you to Lance Zierlein’s extensive scouting report for that individual. I’m going to run through some of the highlights after my Senior Bowl notes below.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy is expected to be ‘full-go’ by training camp if he decides on UCL surgery - Niners Nation

Shanahan explained the process of Purdy’s rehab

Should NFL reinstate an emergency QB rule after 49ers playoff disaster? Cowboys' Jerry Jones is in favor - Yahoo Sports

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”

Kyle Shanahan Provides Insight on 49ers' Defensive Coordinator Search - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The defensive coordinator search has already begun for the 49ers with DeMeco Ryans leaving for Houston. Kyle Shanahan shares what the process looks like.

Podcast: Where do Recent Coaching Hires Leave Arizona Cardinals? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have made their coaching hires - leaving the Arizona Cardinals as one of two teams remaining in the hunt for their next leader. The All Cardinals podcast returns with an emergency episode to break everything down.

Red Rain Podcast: Best Two Candidates for Cardinals’ HC Job - Revenge of the Birds

I believe there are two HC candidates that warrant a celebration if hired by the Cardinals.

Do you agree?

Who are you hoping for?

Rams 2023 NFL Draft: 3 reasons LA would benefit from a weak draft class - Turf Show Times

If the 2023 class isn’t that strong, it could actually help a team like the Rams who don’t have a first round pick

Dallas Cowboys Request to Interview LA Rams RB Coach Thomas Brown - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Saints making big change to coaching staff - Larry Brown Sports

The New Orleans Saints are making a significant change to their coaching staff by parting ways with one assistant.

The Justin Fields Paradox and the Sean Payton Gambit | Football Outsiders

Justin Fields scuttlebutt from the Senior Bowl, Sean Payton/Broncos thoughts, and more...

Tom Brady’s retirement 'for good' impacts Raiders, 49ers, Aaron Rodgers, NFL offseason, even Fox Sports. Here's how - Yahoo Sports

The what-ifs surrounding Brady were bountiful ... before he simply announced he was done playing Wednesday. Here's a look at the fallout.

News Roundup: Sean Payton to the Broncos, Demeco Ryans to the Texans, Tom Brady Retires - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap all of the latest news from around the NFL, including the Denver Broncos trading to acquire head coach Sean Payton, the Houston Texans hiring head coach Demeco Ryans and Tom Brady retiring (again).

Jerry Jones - Mike McCarthy to call Cowboys' plays in 2023 - ESPN.com

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the team's offensive plays next season, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday.

2023 NFL free agency: Biggest re-signing decisions for all 32 teams - ESPN.com

With NFL free agency just around the corner, we dig into the decisions every team has to make. Which quarterbacks could be on the move?

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts land? - NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal provides a pecking order for the 66 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. How high has Patrick Mahomes climbed? Where does Jalen Hurts rank in his debut?

How 12 weeks changed the Giants’ tone on the futures of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley - The Athletic

A guide to understanding how the Giants will make critical decisions on the two biggest names on their roster.

Ten NFL players who have earned big paydays this offseason: Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa poised to set market - CBSSports.com

Breaking down 10 players who could reset their respective markets in the coming months