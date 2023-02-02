A fun little list came out this week, in preparation for the Pro Bowl and all that. It’s not the NFL 100, with all of its endless delays and multi-week reveals. This was a simple top five at each position, but voted on by players who play for and against that particular position.

It’s pretty cool.

For example, Centers would vote for other Centers, as well as Nose Tackle, interior Defensive Linemen, and off-ball linebackers. Only players who had played at least 10 games by Week 15 this season were eligible, and they couldn’t vote for their own teammates.

Now obviously the Seattle Seahawks had a whole bunch of offensive players represented while the league scoffed at their defensive- no, wait a second.

Seattle had three defensive players and two special teamers, but no representatives from the offensive side of the ball. (Editor’s note: Yes, technically it was the defense that was the offensive side of the ball for much of the season, but you know what we mean.)

Quandre Diggs still carries the respect of his peers, and Tariq Woolen storms into an impressive list as a rookie. Al Woods is a well-deserved surprise, and Seahawks fans obviously enjoyed watching every play from third-place finisher Bobby Wagner.

Sigh.

Jason Myers was actually the overall winner at kicker, and Nick Bellore was nominated for 5th at “Core Teamers” on special teams.

But no Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker, or either of the rookie tackles.

There’s a young center who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs who did make the list, however...

Full results available here from the NFLPA.