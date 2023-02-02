The Senior Bowl is just two days away, meaning Pete Carroll and John Schneider are busy getting some early scouting done on the players they may select in the April draft. However, before the draft arrives, there are plenty of Pro Days scheduled at campuses across the country, as well as the NFL Combine in early March, not to mention free agency.

And when it comes to free agency, the Seattle Seahawks are not set to see a significant number of players hit the open market, with just two members of the team making the PFF Top 100 free agents.

The Top 100 Free Agent list is here!!



Now with contract projections for every player, and major updates to the previous Top 50 as we phased out older data for 2022 productionhttps://t.co/hdxqJlWmSo — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) February 2, 2023

The highest ranking member of the Seahawks on the list is, of course, quarterback Geno Smith who checks in at number two. The only other member of the team who made the top one hundred is defensive lineman Poona Ford at number 93. However, in addition to Smith and Ford there are smattering of former Seahawks throughout the top 100, including:

Jadeveon Clowney (30)

Ethan Pocic (57)

Alex Singleton (77)

Rasheem Green (85)

George Fant (97)

Coming back to the details of what PFF believes could be in store for Geno Smith in terms of a contract during the offseason, their projection for him is in line with what Field Gulls has been expecting, a 4-year deal worth $150M, with $112.5M in total guarantees. In particular, in justifying such a contract for Smith, PFF notes that,

There’s no current indication we should expect some massive regression, either. Smith’s 85.8 passing grade against middle-of-field-open coverage further illustrates that he didn’t benefit in an outsized fashion from loaded box counts that freed up his receivers in an effort to sell out against the run. We can go on and on, but the fact of the matter is that Smith played like a legitimate top quarterback in the NFL in 2022.

Now, it’s just a matter of waiting the 33 days until the deadline for NFL teams to apply the franchise tag prior to 4 PM New York time on March 7 for negotiations between Smith and the team to get started.