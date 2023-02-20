Surprise! NFL requiring DK Metcalf to take drug test after NBA All-Star Celebrity Game showing

DK Metcalf has been having a noteworthy offseason already, and mostly for the right reasons thus far. Most recently, he threw down a double-double and won MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Apparently, the NFL noticed. According to his Instagram story, he has been selected to administer a Performance Enhancing Substance test shortly after the game. Interesting timing, to say the least.

From DK Metcalf’s IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH ‍♂️ ‍♂️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2023

By now, I am sure you are well aware of the dunking clinic that he put on in the Celebrity Game, but just in case you want to relive it, here he is blocking a shot and going coast-to-coast to throw down a one-hander.

Days prior to this, a video of DK Metcalf went viral that appeared to show him jumping to seemingly impossible heights to pull in a one handed pass. Like most things on the internet, it is obviously real and requires no further investigation.

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

DK Metcalf is a fierce competitor and seems to attract attention everywhere he goes. But whether it is from Jalen Ramsey or the league itself, you know he is bound to rise above and posterize any opponent who gets in his way.