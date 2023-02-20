 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Surprise! NFL requiring DK Metcalf to take drug test after NBA All-Star Celebrity Game showing

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

DK Metcalf has been having a noteworthy offseason already, and mostly for the right reasons thus far. Most recently, he threw down a double-double and won MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Apparently, the NFL noticed. According to his Instagram story, he has been selected to administer a Performance Enhancing Substance test shortly after the game. Interesting timing, to say the least.

By now, I am sure you are well aware of the dunking clinic that he put on in the Celebrity Game, but just in case you want to relive it, here he is blocking a shot and going coast-to-coast to throw down a one-hander.

Days prior to this, a video of DK Metcalf went viral that appeared to show him jumping to seemingly impossible heights to pull in a one handed pass. Like most things on the internet, it is obviously real and requires no further investigation.

DK Metcalf is a fierce competitor and seems to attract attention everywhere he goes. But whether it is from Jalen Ramsey or the league itself, you know he is bound to rise above and posterize any opponent who gets in his way.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...