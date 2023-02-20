Happy Monday! Thanks for being here. By most accounts our Seattle Seahawks have a good deal of cap space, but they must be frugal yet. At what position do you think they should find value?

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 free agents: Rashaad Penny - Seaside Joe

What will Penny cost and should Seattle keep him? Seaside Joe 1448

Marshawn Lynch offers surprising take on infamous Super Bowl play - Larry Brown Sports

Marshawn Lynch offered a surprising take on the infamous Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl mistake and how it helped his career off the field

Is Bears QB Justin Fields a new name for Seahawks to watch? - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks need a new QB in 2023, could it be former first-rounder Justin Fields of the Bears? Brock and Salk break it down.

Curtis Allen: The Seahawks’ search for roster value « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the season over, hope for next year springs eternal for all 32 teams. Fans are focusing primarily on two questions: “How did this year’s teams get to the Super Bowl?” and “What do we need to do to get there next year?”

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Has Kept His Mouth Shut!' as Big Contract Awaits - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Considering all that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has done over the past year, he's guaranteed a major pay day, regardless of what team gives it to him. And when he gets it, DK Metcalf will be there as his biggest hype man.

NFC West News

Will the 49ers Pick up Javon Kinlaw's Fifth-Year Option? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers have until the first day of May to make a decision on the fifth-year option of Javon Kinlaw.

Los Angeles Rams Troy Hill Hits Free Agency After Contract Voids: Future in L.A.? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite the ebb and flow to his 2022 season, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill could provide stability to a young corps in 2023.

Meet new Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing - Revenge of the Birds

Drew Petzing is expected to be the new Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator.

This is a big move for the Cardinals because like Jonathan Gannon being the new head coach was Monti Ossenfort’s...

Arizona Cardinals Banking on Youth Movement Within Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals now have their head coach and main coordinators for both sides of the ball. Will the inexperience bite them, or can the Cardinals capitalize on their new wave of energy?

Around The NFL

Report: Steelers adding former top-5 pick to coaching staff - Larry Brown Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly adding a former top-five draft pick to their coaching staff for 2023.

FMIA: Jonathan Gannon on Philly's Defensive Breakdown, and More from My Super Bowl Notebook - ProFootballTalk

Peter King breaks down more of Super Bowl LVII one week later with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and looks ahead to the offseason.

NFC East coaching changes: How division landscape is impacted by additions and departures this offseason - CBSSports.com

Plenty of coaches have moved around in the NFC East this offseason

Bill O'Brien brings 'QB-friendly offense' for Patriots, Mac Jones - New England Patriots - ESPN

Former NFL QB AJ McCarron said O'Brien helped him "grow a ton as a player," and McCarron expects the Patriots' new OC to "do an excellent job there."