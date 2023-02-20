Report: Seahawks assistant coach Aaron Curry to join Steelers

As the 2023 NFL Combine quickly approaches, teams across the NFL are assembling their coaching staffs, and that, of course, means turnover for the staffs of many teams. It was just last week that the Seattle Seahawks learned that the quarterbacks coach who had helped Geno Smith to a breakout 2022 season would be departing to take a promotion as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also taking Brad Idzik with him.

Now it is a coach on the other side of the football who is set to depart Seattle in order to take a new position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire former NFL linebacker Aaron Curry as a linebackers coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Curry, the 2009 top-five draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was part of the Seahawks’ coaching staff the last four seasons.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2023

Aaron Curry has been on the defensive coaching staff since 2020, and during the 2021 season he filled a role as an assistant defensive line coach.

Curry is best known for flaming out after the Seattle made him the third overall selection in the 2009 draft. For those wondering when the Seahawks will make the full roster of their 2023 coaching staff known, the Hawks tend to announce their full coaching staff in the days ahead of the combine, which is set to start a week from Tuesday on February 28.