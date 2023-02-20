Report: Seahawks to hire Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach

Last week the Seattle Seahawks saw quarterbacks coach Dave Canales accept a promotion to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving his old position with Seattle open. Canales inherits an interesting mess at quarterback for the Bucs, with the retirement of Tom Brady and more questions than answers when it comes to Kyle Trask, who is set to enter his third year in the NFL.

In addition, for the Seahawks it set up the interesting question of who would take over the duties left by the departure of Canales, and according to a report Monday, the team has made a decision.

The Seahawks are expected to hire Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 20, 2023

Greg Olson is not to be confused with tight end Greg Olsen, nor is he to be confused with former closer for the Baltimore Orioles Gregg Olson. Olson joins the Seahawks after having spent 2022 helping the Los Angeles Rams implode, after having been with the Las Vegas Raiders during the Jon Gruden tenure.

Olson comes to Seattle with lengthy resume that includes stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders.