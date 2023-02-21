Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes are happening on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff. Dave Canales and Brad Idzik are off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Aaron Curry is leaving for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Greg Olson has been brought on board as the Seahawks’ new quarterbacks coach. We still don’t know what the future holds for defensive assistant Sean Desai.

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Seattle to Retain Special-Teams Ace Nick Bellore? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A pillar on the Seattle Seahawks special teams units and a well-regarded leader in the locker room, Nick Bellore turned in another strong 2022 campaign. But with his 34th birthday approaching, will a fifth season with the organization be in the cards?

Will Drew Lock return to the Seahawks as Geno Smith's backup? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Re-signing Lock as Smith's backup is the Seahawks' "ideal situation," but the 26-year-old QB may want more.

Marshawn Lynch on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: ‘He is a psychologist’ - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks new QBs coach has interesting past with young QBs, including Jon Kitna

The history of Greg Olson: Seaside Joe 1449

Seahawks 2022 Game Changers Program, Presented By Symetra, Helps Empower Local Youth

Working with Rise and Boys & Girls Club of King County, the Seahawks & Symetra partnered to empower local youth throughout the 2022 season.

Around the NFC West

Report: Arizona Cardinals hire Colts coach Klayton Adams as OL coach

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Colts TEs coach Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach, according to a report.

Jonathan Gannon drawn to Arizona Cardinals job because of Kyler Murray

Gannon has a plan for what the Cardinals’ offense will look like with Murray, and it will be different than what it was under Kliff Kingsbury.

Sources - Cardinals hire Nick Rallis as DC, Drew Petzing as OC

The Cardinals have hired Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator.

49ers offseason preview: No more 3rd-round draft picks on running backs

Don't expect any *major* changes in the 49ers' running back room. Another offseason preview:

7 of 10 ESPN experts predict 49ers reach Super Bowl 58; Trey Lance seen as potential breakout player | 49ers Webzone

It's the offseason, which means it's also prediction season for many sports news outlets.

'Talk to Me!': Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey Receives Recruiting Pitch from Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Regardless of how Jalen Ramsey's career with the Los Angeles Rams could potentially come to an end, it's all the same to Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has a direct message for the man himself.

Around the NFL

Sources - Colts expected to hire Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter as OC

Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named the Colts' offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Chargers DC Renaldo Hill bolts to rejoin Dolphins' Vic Fangio

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is leaving to reunite with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Red McCombs, ex-owner of Spurs, Nuggets and Vikings, dies

Red McCombs, who founded the San Antonio Spurs while also owning the Nuggets and NFL's Vikings at various points, has died at the age of 95.

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

Report: Cowboys "intrigued" by C.J. Stroud - ProFootballTalk

Will Jets pursue Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr? - ProFootballTalk

What Does Derek Carr Really Have Left? | Football Outsiders

Can Derek Carr really help the Jets or some other team? Mike Tanier digs through the numbers to find out.

Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles' Super Bowl breakdowns: 'I did not do a good enough job'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reflected on Super Bowl LVII and took blame for the Eagles' defensive breakdowns against the Chiefs, saying he didn't do a good enough job despite the players being prepped.