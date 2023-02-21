Seahawks sign Phil Haynes for 2023

The offseason is underway for all 32 teams across the NFL, and the Seattle Seahawks have started the process of figuring out the roster for 2023. In the wake of the season ending Seattle signed Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract extension, while getting to work on negotiating an extension with Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Now, Tuesday afternoon the Seahawks began addressing one of the more problematic areas of the roster, the interior of the offensive line, making a move to fill at least one spot.

Phil Haynes, of course, spent much of the 2023 season rotating at right guard with Gabe Jackson, who between age and a knee injury that required surgery following the 2022 season saw his playing time and effectiveness decrease. With Haynes in the fold, the team now has both Haynes and Jackson under contract for the upcoming season, though given Jackson’s contract situation and the fact that he spent 2022 in a rotation with Haynes, it would not be a surprise if Gabe Jackson were to become a cap casualty, either by trade or cut, in the coming weeks.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but should become known in the coming days so keep checking back as Field Gulls will work to keep readers updated on all the offseason happenings.