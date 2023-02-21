The Seattle Seahawks have wasted no time in getting a couple of their players back under contract, and one of their stars will stick around.

Nick Bellore, who’s played fullback, linebacker, special teams everything, and TV host, is expected to sign in the next day or so.

I can confirm that this is expected to happen. Official announcement likely in a day or so that Bellore has re-signed with Seattle. Seahawks getting some things done before the Combine. https://t.co/f4Y6ZEkLcL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 22, 2023

To no one’s surprise, Quandre Diggs - one of Bellore’s most beloved social media rivals - expressed his excitement at the news, which also serves as a decent confirmation.

Nick Bellore has remained one of the unheralded heroes of the Seahawks. He made a Pro Bowl in his second season with Seattle, and was nominated in the first player-voted All-Pro team this year as a “Core Teamer” on special teams.

It’s a great sign that a valuable player has found a strong niche on this team and wants to stay here another year. There remains confidence in what Pete Carroll is building right now, among the players.

Hopefully this means another few episodes of Between Two Ferns. Time will tell.