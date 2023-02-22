Slowly our Seattle Seahawks move along through free agency, signing guard Phil Haynes to a one-year contract. Most likely a starter, Haynes provides stability, continuity, and cap flexibility along the line. Who will be the next Seahawks to sign a commitment? Only the links know!

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agent: Austin Blythe deal would finalize Seattle's 2023 starting OL - Seaside Joe

You can be mad about it, but you can't deny what a Blythe contract implies: 2/21/2023

Seahawks re-sign Phil Haynes. Here’s why he is likely to replace Gabe Jackson at guard - The News Tribune

Seattle moves toward getting what teams want each offseason: younger and cheaper, with comparable performance, at right guard.

Analysis: Explaining the Seahawks' franchise tag options with Geno Smith - The Seattle Times

One key NFL offseason date arrived on Tuesday — the beginning of a 15-day period when teams can place franchise tags on players. Teams rarely use the tag until the last minute, as it tends to be a last-resort type for both the team and player, who usually spend that time trying to negotiate a multiyear contract...

The sliding doors effect of a Seahawks off-season « Seahawks Draft Blog

John Schneider made his first appearance on 710 Seattle Sports last Thursday, kicking off a weekly spot that’ll continue until the draft.

Bumpus: Seahawks' hire of QB coach Greg Olson 'makes complete sense' - Seattle Sports

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus is a fan of the Seahawks' reported hire of veteran coach Greg Olson as Seattle's QB coach.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Linebacker - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on linebacker.

Seattle Seahawks Hiring Greg Olson Adds Intrigue to Geno Smith, QB Situation - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Less than a month away from the start of free agency, the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith seem motivated to strike a deal. But a new addition to the coaching staff opens the door for the franchise to look into other possibilities under center.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy to postpone surgery due to ongoing inflammation in his elbow - Niners Nation

Purdy will reconvene with Dr. Keith Meister in early March

John Lynch's Worst Mistake as the 49ers General Manager - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing John Lynch's worst move as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Bringing on Israel Woolfork as QB Coach - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has a new position coach in Israel Woolfork, according to CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson.

Arizona Cardinals to hire Israel Woolfork as quarterback coach per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fill out their coaching staff, this time with another young up and coming coach as their quarterbacks coach in Israel Woolfork.

Rams coaching staff: Sean McVay adds Chase Blackburn as ST coach - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay has hired Chase Blackburn as his new special teams coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles Interview LA Rams Assistant Chris Shula For Defensive Coordinator - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Peyton Hillis shares first public comments since hospitalization - Larry Brown Sports

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is sharing his first public comments since being hospitalized last month.

Eagles, 49ers Shine in Football Outsiders Awards | Football Outsiders

Kansas City won the Lombardi Trophy, but only one award as voted by our readers, while Philadelphia and San Francisco were hogging the hardware.

NFL franchise tag tracker: Which players are getting it in 2023? - Yahoo Sports

Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.

Can the Eagles regroup after Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs? - ESPN.com

With Jalen Hurts' contract extension looming and a number of players who could leave in free agency, the Eagles' offseason will be paramount.

Strapped by Brady's $35M cap hit, Buccaneers face tough decisions - Tampa Bay Buccaneers- ESPN

Tampa Bay is a projected $55 million over the cap heading into the new league year.

The Washington Commanders hiring Eric Bieniemy is a great move, just not for him — Andscape

The Washington Commanders have hired Eric Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator, which is a great move for them. For Bieniemy, not so much. In Bieniemy, t…

Buccaneers promote Thad Lewis to quarterbacks coach - ProFootballTalk

The shakeup on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff this offseason led to many offensive assistants losing their jobs, but one assistant is getting a promotion.

What is an NFL franchise tag? The difference between exclusive and non-exclusive tags - The Athletic

The franchise tag is a one-year contract that every NFL team is allowed to issue once per offseason.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 2.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer - NFL.com

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

NFL free agency 2023: Franchise tag candidates for all 32 teams, as window opens to retain key players - CBSSports.com

Which players will get the franchise tag prior to March 7?