Well we knew it was coming, and now it’s official - but perhaps the amount is a bit surprising. The Seattle Seahawks have given an extension to Nick Bellore, and it’s another couple million out of the improve-the-defense bucket.

Nick Bellore’s deal is for $6.6 million over two years, with $3.75m this season. A nice pay bump from $2.15m in 2022 for the player the #Seahawks’ press release termed their “special teams captain/linebacker/fullback/comedian.” https://t.co/KbJcwu68Ia — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 22, 2023

Several things can be true at the same time:

Nick Bellore is great and super fun to have on the team. He is also a phenomenal special teams player, and his tri-positional utility has come into play during his tenure. I am glad he is going to be paid in a big number of American currency. But shoot, this team has a ton of money going to special teams players, which, ya know, is cool I guess!

Seattle signed Jason Myers earlier, making him one of the highest paid kickers in the NFL. Now, Bellore takes the Seahawks spending up quite a bit.

According to Spotrac, Seattle owned the 11th-highest cap space dedicated to Special Teams. I don’t believe Bellore will count towards this number, as the list is specific to kickers, but as that’s the majority of what Nick does it does put them among the top of the entire league in Special Teams spending.

2023 cap hits are as follows:

Jason Myers: $3,040,000

Michael Dickson: $3,300,000

Nick Bellore: His numbers aren’t official yet, so we don’t know if $3.75m will all go against the cap in 2023 (probably won’t), but he’d be the highest of the three.

Bellore returns after being recognized around the league for his prowess on kick return coverage, and the team has brought back one of their funniest dudes to keep Quandre Diggs in check.