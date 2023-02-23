With the recent signings of Nick Bellore, Phil Haynes, etc, our Seattle Seahawks seem less likely to franchise tag Geno Smith. A deal seems imminent. We wait in anticipation. Meanwhile, Tariq the Friq disses Russell!! Plus, how excited are we for the throwback jerseys next year?!? Thanks for reading.

Seahawks News

Geno Smith franchise tag seems less likely with Seahawks giving out raises to role players - Seaside Joe

2/22/2023: Nick Bellore, Phil Haynes contracts imply Seattle won't spend $32 million on Geno

Seahawks' Tariq Woolen roasts Russell Wilson's physique: 'Sack of potatoes' - New York Post

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen is not impressed with Russell Wilson's physique.

Seahawks could sport throwback uniforms twice next season - Seahawks Wire

The exact games won't be revealed until the schedule in May, but the Seattle Seahawks could be sporting their retro uniforms twice in 2023.

Rost: Will the franchise tag figure into Seahawks' QB answer for 2023? - Seattle Sports

The franchise tag window is open, so Stacy Rost breaks down what the Seahawks could do with that and Pro Bowl QB Geno Smith.

Bumpus: If Seahawks draft a QB, it should be 3rd round or later - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks can go many directions at QB this offseason, but Michael Bumpus doesn't want to see them use a high pick on that position.

Seahawks 2023 Offseason Primer: Tight End - Seahawks.com

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on tight end.

'It's Happening!': Seattle Seahawks President Chuck Arnold Reveal Details on Throwback Jerseys for 2023 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks president Chuck Arnold recently discussed the reemergence of the team's classic throwback jerseys for next season.

NFC West News

49ers news: Should the 49ers place their franchise tag on Robbie Gould? - Niners Nation

It costs $5.4 million to tag Gould

San Francisco 49ers Free Agency Frenzy - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There are impact players the 49ers can sign this offseason that can put them over the top. But will they?

New Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis Hopes to Build on Fast Rise - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is the youngest coordinator in football. He hopes this is just the beginning of his story.

Arizona Cardinals hiring Florida Gators defensive coordinator Patrick Toney onto Jonathan Gannon’s staff per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals continue to bring on young, innovative and highly regarded coaches.

Now the question is, will it work?

The newest addition to the Arizona Cardinals staff per reports is...

How to Win a Super Bowl with $45+M QB - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Feb 13, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 57 Winning Team Head Coach and MVP press...

Rams 2023 predictions: Way too early thoughts on making the playoffs - Turf Show Times

With the NFC wide open, will we see the Lions and the Rams play each other in next year’s playoffs?

Coaching In NFL A 'Dream' For New Los Angeles Rams Coach Joe Coniglio - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams are hiring Navy assistant Joe Coniglio as new outside linebackers coach.

Around The NFL

Titans cut several players to get under salary cap - Larry Brown Sports

The Tennessee Titans had a big problem with the salary cap entering the offseason, but they quickly addressed the situation.

NFL offseason roster upgrade priorities: Ranking team needs and positions in highest demand - The Athletic

Using The Athletic's NFL Roster Evaluation Model, we identify where each team needs to upgrade this offseason and how the market will look.

Calvin Johnson excited to be around the Lions, with an improved relationship - ProFootballTalk

Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson finally appears to be ready to bury the hatchet with the Lions.

Sirianni Leads Aggressiveness Index for 2022 | Football Outsiders

Nick Sirianni was the most aggressive coach in the league on fourth downs in 2022. Find out who else impressed the Aggressiveness Index.

NFL 2023: Ranking every team's QB situation at this early stage of the offseason - Yahoo Sports

Several teams are firmly set at football's most important position for years to come. Many more, however, have a question or two about their situation, at the very least.

2023 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft - NFL.com

Can the Bears establish a pass-catching threat beyond Darnell Mooney? Will the Titans be able to build around Treylon Burks? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's wide receiver situation ahead of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL free agency wide receiver market: Odell Beckham Jr., Jakobi Meyers headline best available - CBSSports.com

Breaking down the wide receivers hitting free agency