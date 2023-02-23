Details of Phil Haynes’ new contract with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason with significant questions on the interior of the offensive line. Starting center Austin Blythe will see his contract expire when the new league year starts in March, and right guard Gabe Jackson has been tabbed by multiple observers as a likely cap casualty.

In addition, Phil Haynes, who had split time with Jackson in a rotation at right guard was slated to be an unrestricted free agent, however, that changed Tuesday when he and the Seahawks signed a one year contract to keep him on the roster for the 2023 season. While it was reportedly later Tuesday evening that the contract with Haynes was for $4M, with incentives that could push the total value up to $5M, the specifics of those amounts was unknown.

Thanks to OverTheCap.com, though, those details are now available, and Haynes’ contract is very simple and straightforward. The $4M cap hit he will carry in 2023 is comprised of three parts, which are:

Base Salary: $1,305,000 (fully guaranteed)

Signing Bonus: $2,185,000 (fully guaranteed)

Per Game Roster Bonus: $510,000

Haynes was active for 16 of 17 regular season games in 2022, which means that $480,000 of the $510,000 of per game roster bonuses will count against the cap for the upcoming season. Thus, combining the base salary with the signing bonus and $480,000 of per game roster bonuses, Haynes will have a cap hit of $3,970,000 for 2023.