Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, coaching changes, news, more

After a surprising 9-8 season culminating in a postseason berth, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with an important offseason ahead of them. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith had an inspiring 2022 season, but he is an impending free agent and while the Seahawks plan to keep him, nothing is guaranteed. Franchise tag eligibility began on February 21st, while the deadline is Tuesday, March 7th. Free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seattle has been busy on the free agency front in terms of re-signing or extending the contracts of their own players, most notably kicker Jason Myers, as well as special teams standout Nick Bellore, and guard Phil Haynes.

Unlike previous seasons, the Seahawks coaching staff did not experience any firings, but there have been some departures. Quarterbacks coach and longtime Pete Carroll assistant Dave Canales is now the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking receivers coach Brad Idzik with him. Defensive assistant Aaron Curry has accepted the linebackers coach position with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, associate head coach Sean Desai continues to draw interest around the league for a defensive coordinator job, but has not yet been hired and may indeed stay in Seattle anyway. The Seahawks have brought in Greg Olson to be the new quarterbacks coach to replace Canales.

On the NFL Draft front, the Seahawks have two first-round picks and two second-round picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. They will be picking 5th and 20th overall in Round 1, with the rest of the draft order to be finalized at a later date. The NFL Draft is from April 27th-29th in Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl champions.

This is our one-stop hub for all things pertaining to the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason. Trade news, free agency, salary cap restructuring, and everything else we can think of can all be found on this page. Bookmark it!